Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Business Updates

  • Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
    • Personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, brPROPHETTM supports advancement in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer treatment, with results published in the Cancer Cell in September 2023. The study, MEDAL, is a 5-year study that aimed to investigate the clinical utility of MRD in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with various approaches to ctDNA detection, including MEDAL-Methylation and MEDAL-PROPHET. In MEDAL-PROPHET study, brPROPHETTM demonstrated superior performance in head-to-head comparisons with tumor-agnostic fixed-panel and tumor-informed fixed-panel MRD assays.
  • Early Detection
    • Following the Breakthrough Device Designation granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our OverC™ Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test (MCDBT) in January 2023, our OverC™ MCDBT also received the Breakthrough Device Designation by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in October 2023, making it the only test globally that has received Breakthrough Device Designation from both the FDA and the NMPA.
  • Pharma Services
    • Entered into a Master Service Agreement in Oncology Companion Diagnostics (CDx) with Boehringer Ingelheim, aiming to focus on advancing the clinical trials related to Boehringer Ingelheim's MDM2-p53 antagonist, brigimadlin (BI 907828), and the development of CDx products in China.
    • Total value of new contracts for the provision of pharma services entered into during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to RMB90 million, representing an 8% year-over-year increase.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB127.6 million (US$17.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 17.5% decrease from RMB154.6 million for the same period in 2022.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB53.5 million (US$7.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 40.6% decrease from RMB90.0 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the number of tests, as the Company continued to focus on its in-hospital business.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB54.5 million (US$7.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 9.8% increase from RMB49.6 million for the same period in 2022, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB19.6 million (US$2.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 30.6% increase from RMB15.0 million for the same period in 2022, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB41.6 million (US$5.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 9.5% decrease from RMB46.0 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.

Gross profit was RMB85.9 million (US$11.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 20.9% decrease from RMB108.6 million for the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 67.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 70.2% for the same period in 2022. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 77.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 77.8% during the same period in 2022; gross margin of in-hospital business was 65.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 63.6% during the same period in 2022, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 45.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 46.7% during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB95.1 million (US$13.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 18.7% decrease from RMB117.0 million for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 75.7% for the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB264.7 million (US$36.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 22.9% decrease from RMB343.2 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction aimed at improving the Company’s operating efficiency.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB83.7 million (US$11.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 23.5% decrease from RMB109.4 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB62.3 million (US$8.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 31.0% decrease from RMB90.3 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency, and (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB118.7 million (US$16.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 17.3% decrease from RMB143.5 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in professional service fee; (iii) a decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from accelerated settlement with customers with long accounts receivable; and (iv) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department to improve operating efficiency.

Net loss was RMB175.0 million (US$24.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to RMB231.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB636.7 million (US$87.3 million) as of September 30, 2023.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on November 30, 2023.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIac92af260980471bb07fff2b22f7e50e.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fo9urjv8.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that provides more information regarding period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com

Selected Operating Data


  As of           
  June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2022		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September
30, 2023
In-hospital Channel:                      
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 25   22   28   29   30   29
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 43   47   49   49   50   55
Total number of partner hospitals 68   69   77   78   80   84

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.


Selected Financial Data


  For the three months ended
Revenues

 September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022		   March
31, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   September
30, 2023
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 89,992   71,970   61,804   66,239   53,481
In-hospital channel 49,636   42,526   51,561   53,835   54,496
Pharma research and development channel 15,003   27,741   29,151   26,194   19,589
Total revenues 154,631   142,237   142,516   146,268
   127,566


  For the three months ended
Gross profit

September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022		   March
31, 2023		   June 30,
2023 		  September
30, 2023
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 69,991   54,507   48,090   51,876   41,487
In-hospital channel 31,593   26,999   34,409   33,353   35,459
Pharma research and development channel 7,010   19,757   16,273   15,193   8,974
Total gross profit
 108,594   101,263   98,772   100,422   85,920


  For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses

 September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022		   March
31, 2023 		  June
30, 2023 		  September
30, 2023
  (RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues 481   496   353   627   680
Research and development expenses 13,978   14,673   13,612   15,301   12,161
Selling and marketing expenses 2,346   2,247   1,606   3,389   2,848
General and administrative expenses 61,041   74,232   62,595   18,502   57,704
Total share-based compensation expenses
 77,846   91,648   78,166   37,819   73,393


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
 (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the three months ended
  September
30, 2022 		   December
31, 2022 		   March
31, 2023 		   June
30, 2023 		   September
30, 2023 		   September
30, 2023 
  RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
Revenues 154,631     142,237     142,516     146,268     127,566     17,485  
Cost of revenues (46,037 )   (40,974 )   (43,744 )   (45,846 )   (41,646 )   (5,708 )
Gross profit 108,594     101,263     98,772     100,422     85,920     11,777  
Operating expenses:                                  
Research and development expenses (109,433 )   (100,827 )   (94,417 )   (95,779 )   (83,701 )   (11,472 )
Selling and marketing expenses (90,275 )   (85,174 )   (64,774 )   (70,842 )   (62,310 )   (8,540 )
General and administrative expenses (143,530 )   (132,705 )   (128,039 )   (69,525 )   (118,724 )   (16,272 )
Total operating expenses (343,238 )   (318,706 )   (287,230 )   (236,146 )   (264,735 )   (36,284 )
Loss from operations  (234,644 )   (217,443 )   (188,458 )   (135,724 )   (178,815 )   (24,507 )
Interest income 2,013     2,838     3,144     5,255     4,018     551  
Other (expense) income, net (189 )   (84 )   599     (118 )   (157 )   (22 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1,337     365     (116 )   （210   423     58  
Loss before income tax (231,483 )   (214,324 )   (184,831 )   (130,797 )   (174,531 )   (23,920 )
Income tax expenses -     (1,901 )   (422 )   (445 )   (450 )   (62 )
Net loss (231,483 )   (216,225 )   (185,253 )   (131,242 )   (174,981 )   (23,982 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (231,483 )   (216,225 )   (185,253 )   (131,242 )   (174,981 )   (23,982 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (231,483 )   (216,225 )   (185,253 )   (131,242 )   (174,981 )   (23,982 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:            
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.23 )   （2.11 )   (1.81 )   (1.28 )   (1.71 )   (0.23 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.23 )   （2.11 )   (1.81 )   (1.28 )   (1.71 )   (0.23 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:            
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 86,585,322     85,051,882     85,065,585     85,151,052     85,000,869     85,000,869  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:              
Foreign currency translation adjustments 20,646     (5,950 )   (5,659 )   14,829     (1,955 )   (268 )
Total comprehensive loss (210,837 )   (222,175 )   (190,912 )   (116,413 )   (176,936 )   (24,250 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (210,837 )   (222,175 )   (190,912 )   (116,413 )   (176,936 )   (24,250 )
               


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
 (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
  For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2022
 		  September 30,
2023
 		  September 30,
2023
  RMB RMB US$
Revenues 421,001     416,350     57,065  
Cost of revenues (142,225 )   (131,236 )   (17,987 )
Gross profit 278,776     285,114     39,078  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development expenses (321,041 )   (273,897 )   (37,541 )
Selling and marketing expenses (285,120 )   (197,926 )   (27,128 )
General and administrative expenses (435,579 )   (316,288 )   (43,351 )
Total operating expenses (1,041,740 )   (788,111 )   (108,020 )
Loss from operations  (762,964 )   (502,997 )   (68,942 )
Interest income 6,620     12,417     1,702  
Other income, net 236     324     44  
Foreign exchange gain net 1,184     97     14  
Loss before income tax (754,924 )   (490,159 )   (67,182 )
Income tax expenses (84 )   (1,317 )   (181 )
Net loss (755,008 )   (491,476 )   (67,363 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (755,008 )   (491,476 )   (67,363 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (755,008 )   (491,476 )   (67,363 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (7.23 )   (4.80 )   (0.66 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (7.23 )   (4.80 )   (0.66 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 87,097,027     85,070,921     85,070,921  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments 47,296     7,215     989  
Total comprehensive loss (707,712 )   (484,261 )   (66,374 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (707,712 )   (484,261 )   (66,374 )
       


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
  As of
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents 905,451   636,293   87,211
Restricted cash 19,817   456   63
Accounts receivable, net 109,954   141,155   19,347
Contract assets, net 41,757   58,320   7,993
Inventories, net 130,321   86,522   11,859
Prepayments and other current assets, net 51,462   44,282   6,069
Total current assets 1,258,762   967,028   132,542
Non-current assets:          
Equity method investment 690   387   53
Convertible note receivable 5,105   5,105   700
Property and equipment, net 251,829   161,715   22,165
Operating right-of-use assets 48,205   20,380   2,793
Intangible assets, net 1,986   1,277   175
Other non-current assets 20,890   10,819   1,483
Total non-current assets 328,705   199,683   27,369
TOTAL ASSETS   1,587,467   1,166,711   159,911


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
  As of
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
  RMB RMB US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 50,947     24,103     3,304  
Deferred revenue 147,633     144,287     19,776  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 173,832     111,595     15,295  
Customer deposits 1,803     1,197     164  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 37,236     13,985     1,917  
Total current liabilities 411,451     295,167     40,456  
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,551     5,110     700  
Other non-current liabilities 4,124     3,468     475  
Total non-current liabilities 17,675     8,578     1,175  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 429,126     303,745     41,631  


Shareholders’ equity: 		     
Class A ordinary shares 117     116     16  
Class B ordinary shares 21     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 4,582,790     4,778,636     654,967  
Treasury stock (58,919 )   (65,878 )   (9,029 )
Accumulated deficits (3,199,946 )   (3,691,422 )   (505,952 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,722 )   (158,507 )   (21,725 )
Total shareholders’ equity 1,158,341     862,966     118,280  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,587,467     1,166,711     159,911  


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
  RMB RMB   US$
Net cash used in operating activities (135,467 )   (47,417 )   (6,499 )
Net cash used in investing activities (20,148 )   (1,985 )   (272 )
Net cash used in financing activities (2,671 )   (45,888 )   (6,289 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,242     (1,239 )   (170 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (139,044 )   (96,529 )   (13,230 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,153,050     733,278     100,504  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,014,006     636,749     87,274  
       


  For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2022
 		  September 30,
2023
 		  September 30,
2023
  RMB RMB     US$
Net cash used in operating activities (389,101 )   (239,764 )   (32,862 )
Net cash used in investing activities (2,430 )   (8,972 )   (1,230 )
Net cash used in financing activities (76,164 )   (46,923 )   (6,431 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,590
     7,140     978  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (425,105 )   (288,519 )   (39,545 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,439,112     925,268     126,819  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,014,007     636,749     87,274  
     


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

  For the three months ended
  September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022		   March
31, 2023		   June
30, 2023 		  September
30, 2023
    (RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
    
Central laboratory channel 69,991   54,507   48,090   51,876   41,487
In-hospital channel 31,593   26,999   34,409   33,353   35,459
Pharma research and development channel 7,010   19,757   16,273   15,193   8,974
Total gross profit
 108,594   101,263   98,772   100,422   85,920
Add: depreciation and amortization:          
Central laboratory channel 3,138   3,609   2,567   2,645   2,550
In-hospital channel 2,479   2,449   2,582   2,637   2,751
Pharma research and development channel 2,805   3,065   3,974   3,665   3,863
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
 8,422   9,123   9,123   8,947   9,164
Non-GAAP gross profit：          
Central laboratory channel 73,129   58,116   50,657   54,521   44,037
In-hospital channel 34,072   29,448   36,991   35,990   38,210
Pharma research and development channel 9,815   22,822   20,247   18,858   12,837
Total non-GAAP gross profit 117,016   110,386    107,895   109,369
   95,084
Non-GAAP gross margin：          
Central laboratory channel 81.3%   80.8%   82.0%   82.3%   82.3%
In-hospital channel 68.6%   69.2%   71.7%   66.9%   70.1%
Pharma research and development channel 65.4%   82.3%   69.5%   72.0%   65.5%
Total non-GAAP gross margin 75.7%   77.6%   75.7%   74.8%   74.5%

