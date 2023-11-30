Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope by 2030
The Singapore MICE market refers to the business events organized through conferences, exhibitions, product launches and incentives. It is a major revenue generator for Singapore tourism and contributes significantly to economic growth.
Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market size was valued at US$ 3.82 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6.97 Billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2023 to 2030
Market Dynamics:
The growth of the Singapore MICE market is driven by the rising demand from the tourism industry and growing emphasis on marketing Singapore as a MICE destination. Singapore has well-developed infrastructure and communication facilities that help in hosting international conferences and events smoothly. It offers world-class convention centers, exhibition halls, and hotels that are convenient for organizing corporate events, product launches, seminars, and exhibitions. Furthermore, the presence of Changi Airport in Singapore helps attract global travelers and delegates easily. The country also provides attractive subsidies, grants, and other financial support for hosting large-scale international events and conferences.
Singapore MICE Market Drivers
The development of integrated resorts acts as a major market driver for the Singapore MICE industry
Integrated resorts such as Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Sentosa have given a major boost to the MICE industry in Singapore. These integrated resorts provide world class convention centers, exhibition halls, meeting rooms and event spaces under one roof along with accommodation, entertainment and leisure facilities. This one stop solution allows event organizers to plan and execute conferences, exhibitions, incentive trips seamlessly. The availability of such state of the art infrastructure equipped with advanced technical facilities at integrated resorts attracts many international associations, corporates to host their events in Singapore.
The stable economic and political environment promotes Singapore as a preferred MICE destination
Singapore is renowned worldwide for its political stability, strong governance, predictable regulations and pro-business policies. The country follows free market principles and has one of the highest GDP per capita in the world. This stable economic and political environment provides certainty to event organizers while planning conferences or exhibitions long term in Singapore. The consistency in policies and absence of disruptions makes Singapore an attractive and reliable place to host corporate meetings, product launches or incentive trips. The stability positively influences stakeholders decision making while selecting Singapore over other competitive Southeast Asian destinations for their MICE requirements.
Top Key Players:
Suntec Singapore, Resorts World Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore EXPO Convention and Exhibition Centre, Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Changi Exhibition Centre, One Farrer Hotel & Spa, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Capella Singapore, PARKROYAL on Beach Road, M Social Hotel Singapore, The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, InterContinental Singapore, Shangri-La Hotel, Pan Pacific Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Sofitel Singapore City Centre, The St. Regis Singapore
Detailed Segmentation:
By Event Type:
Meetings
Incentives
Conferences
Exhibitions & Trade Shows
Others
By Facility Size:
Large (more than 1,00,000 sq. ft.)
Medium (50,000 - 1,00,000 sq. ft.)
Small (less than 50,000 sq. ft.)
By Venue Type:
Hotels
Convention & Exhibition Centers
Unique Venues
Others
By Attendee Origin:
Domestic
International
Others
By Revenue Source:
Participant Fees
Sponsorships
Exhibit Fees
Others
Singapore MICE Market Restrain
Singapore faces intense regional competition for its share in the MICE market
Though Singapore has built a strong brand as a leading MICE destination in Asia Pacific, it faces strong competition from other markets in the region such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia which are rapidly developing their infrastructure and aggressively promoting their MICE sectors. Destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok provide comparable convention facilities, technical expertise and logistic support at relatively lower costs. Additionally, rising airfares and hotel rates in Singapore acts as a deterrent for some organizers looking for cost effective venues. This regional competition puts pressure on Singapore's MICE industry players to continuously innovate and enhance their value propositions.
Singapore MICE Market Opportunity
Tap into the growing health and wellness segment within the MICE industry
With increasing awareness about preventive healthcare, organizers are incorporating wellness activities into conferences, corporate meetings and incentives trips. There is demand for destinations that can seamlessly integrate health and fitness sessions, spa treatments, nutritional meals into the MICE itineraries. Singapore is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. It is emerging as a prominent medical tourism hub in Asia with world class hospitals, expertise in integrative and traditional medicines. Inclusion of wellness elements can further enhance Singapore's appeal as a unique MICE destination. This presents an opportunity for stakeholders to develop specialised wellness offerings and packages to attract the thriving health and wellness segment.
Singapore MICE Market Trends
Sustainability practices and technology integrations are reshaping the MICE landscape
With heightened focus on environment protection, event organizers and delegates are giving more importance to destinations adopting sustainable practices. Singapore is progressively gearing its MICE infrastructures and initiatives including guidelines on waste management, green meeting certifications to align with global sustainability goals. Convention Centres are also incorporating more technological solutions like virtual and hybrid event platforms, mobile apps, data analytics to enhance delivery of events. This allows organizers to maximize reach while reducing carbon footprint. To thrive in the future, Singapore MICE players need to comprehensively integrate emerging sustainable and technological trends in their product and service offerings.
Growing digitalization presents opportunities for new formats in MICE events
Advancements in digital and communication technologies are reshaping the MICE industry globally. This brings new opportunities for event organizers in Singapore to explore hybrid, virtual and online platforms as complements to physical events. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this shift towards digital events, though virtual fatigue is a concern. Blending online and offline elements can help maximize engagement of international delegates who are unable to travel due to restrictions.
Singapore is well-positioned to capitalize on digitalization trends with its world-class IT infrastructure and tech-savvy workforce. Organizers can develop innovative solutions like interactive virtual exhibitions, augmented/virtual conferences and networking portals. This allows the industry to remain resilient amid disruptions and reach a broader global audience. The government can support development of digital events platforms and 5G network to cement Singapore's position at the forefront of digital MICE innovations.
Sustainability emerges as an important trend shaping Singapore MICE market
Increasing awareness about climate change impacts and corporate focus on ESG goals are driving sustainability to the fore as one of the key trends impacting the MICE industry globally. Event planners worldwide are under pressure to reduce carbon footprint of meetings and adopt eco-friendly practices. Singapore is no exception and lags other developed nations in sustainable practices within MICE sector. However, pushing a green agenda can help the city-state strengthen its position as a responsible international business hub.
The Singapore government has recognized sustainability as a national priority. It is taking steps like implementing carbon taxes and developing sustainability guidelines for the tourism industry. MICE players need to proactively support this transition by exploring eco-friendly venue designs, utilising clean energy sources, reducing plastic waste, offering plant-based menus and promoting sustainable transportation. Adopting a sustainability leadership role will enhance Singapore's brand appeal for discerning corporate clients and environment-conscious delegates. It can also motivate government support for green infrastructure investments vital for industry's long term competitiveness and viability.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market research study?
