Flash News: American Cancer Society Ventures into Web3 Funding with Gitcoin Grants Stack

American Cancer Society Ventures into Web3 Funding with Gitcoin Grants Stack



Gitcoin's Grants Stack, an all-in-one grants tooling solution represented in OKX Ventures' portfolio, has been selected by the American Cancer Society (ACS) to explore the potential of Web3 technologies for capital allocation and fundraising. This collaboration is a significant milestone for ACS as it steps into the world of Web3 and explores alternative funding channels.



As part of this collaboration, Gitcoin's Grants Stack will provide ACS with a powerful toolkit to support its:

ACS CARES : A new multi-channel, customizable program that delivers non-clinical patient navigation support to cancer patients and caregivers

: A new multi-channel, customizable program that delivers non-clinical patient navigation support to cancer patients and caregivers Crisis Response Fund: This ACS fund aids people with cancer, caregivers and healthcare professionals during times of crisis



By harnessing the capabilities of blockchain and tapping into the expertise of the Gitcoin community, ACS aims to advance breakthrough cancer research, lodging for cancer patients, promote health equity initiatives and enhance patient support programs.

Gitcoin Head of Impact Azeem Khan said: "By using Gitcoin, the American Cancer Society gains access to a vibrant community of technologists and crypto enthusiasts who are passionate about driving positive change. This partnership combines Gitcoin's expertise in blockchain with the American Cancer Society's commitment to cancer research and prevention, creating a powerful synergistic effect in the fight against cancer."



Gitcoin Steward Council member and OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren said: "We're happy to see traditional sectors being empowered with blockchain technology, and proud of the contributions that Gitcoin have brought to the developer community and to society as a whole. This represents a step towards mass adoption and increased positive awareness of the crypto community. OKX Ventures will continue to support these efforts and companies."

This collaboration builds upon the previous success of Gitcoin's technology in the non-profit sector, following a groundbreaking collaboration pilot with UNICEF in 2022. OKX Ventures remains committed to supporting public goods funding campaigns and driving positive change through blockchain technology.



