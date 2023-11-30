Samsung Bioepis Secures US License Date for SB17, a Proposed Biosimilar to Stelara®

INCHEON, Korea, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. has signed a settlement and license agreement with Johnson & Johnson settling all pending US patent litigation between the two companies and clearing the way for commercialization of Samsung Bioepis’ SB17, a proposed biosimilar of reference medicine Stelara® (ustekinumab) in the United States (US). In the US, the license period will begin on February 22, 2025. The other terms of the agreement are confidential.

“We welcome this agreement which clears the way for SB17 in the US, which has a potential to broaden access to treatment for patients suffering inflammatory conditions,” said Kris Soyoung Lee, Vice President and Commercial Team Leader, at Samsung Bioepis. “Through our continuous innovations in product development and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain dedicated to advancing and expanding our biosimilar portfolio, so that more patients and healthcare systems across the world may benefit from biosimilars,” she added.

Ustekinumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa (IgG1κ) monoclonal antibody that prevents abnormal regulation of IL-12 and IL-23 associated with immune-mediated diseases. Stelara® is approved for treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and active psoriatic arthritis.1 SB17, developed by Samsung Bioepis, is a proposed biosimilar to reference medicine Stelara®.

The Biologics License Application (BLA) for SB17 is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. SB17, if approved, will be commercialized in the US by Sandoz.

Samsung Bioepis and Sandoz have entered into a development and commercialization agreement for SB17 in September 2023 for the US, Canada, European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland and United Kingdom (UK).

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

___________________________

1 Stelara prescribing information. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2016/761044lbl.pdf. Accessed November 2023.

Media Contact Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com Jane Chung, ejane.chung@samsung.com