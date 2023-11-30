Submit Release
Right Lane Closure on US 11 South, in Berkeley County, Beginning Thursday, November 30, 2023

The right lane will be closed on US 11 South (Winchester Avenue), in Berkeley County, at the intersection with WV 45 (Apple Harvest Drive), beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, through 6 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, to allow for the installation of drainage structures. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.  Flaggers will be present to facilitate traffic moving safely through the intersection. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

