Key Autism Services Illinois Expands Network Coverage, Now In-Network with Meridian, BCBS Medicaid, and Molina
Key Autism Services Illinois announces that in addition to most private plans, the organization is now In-Network with Meridian, BCBS Medicaid, and Molina.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Autism Services Illinois is delighted to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to providing exceptional autism services. In addition to most private plans, the organization is now officially In-Network with Meridian, BCBS Medicaid, and Molina, broadening access to quality care for individuals and families affected by autism.
This strategic expansion of network coverage reflects Key Autism Services Illinois' dedication to enhancing accessibility and affordability for its services. By partnering with Meridian, BCBS Medicaid, and Molina, the organization aims to reach a wider audience and make a positive impact on the lives of more individuals in need.
"Ensuring that our services are accessible to as many families as possible is at the core of our mission," said Amy Current, Business Development Representative at Key Autism Services Illinois. "We are thrilled to be In-Network with Meridian, BCBS Medicaid, and Molina, as it aligns with our commitment to providing top-notch care for individuals on the autism spectrum."
Key Autism Services Illinois offers a range of evidence-based services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado and Alabama. The organization's approach focuses on unlocking potential, fostering growth, and supporting individuals on their unique journeys.
This expansion comes as a response to the growing demand for autism services and the recognition of the importance of comprehensive, inclusive care. By partnering with Meridian, BCBS Medicaid, and Molina, Key Autism Services Illinois is positioned to serve a more diverse population, ultimately contributing to the well-being of the community.
For more information about Key Autism Services Illinois and its expanded network coverage, please visit www.Keyautismservices.com
