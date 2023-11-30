Award-Winning "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" New York Premiere at DANCES WITH FILMS-NY
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" celebrates its New York premiere at the prestigious DANCES WITH FILMS-NY (DWF: NY) festival on December 3, 2023 at the Regal Theatre. The award-winning documentary, by critically-acclaimed filmmakers Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus, centers on Oaksterdam University (OU), the world's first cannabis college, and tells the unknown origin story of the people who took monumental risks to make cannabis legalization possible.
As New York approaches the one-year anniversary since the first adult-use dispensaries opened in the state, cannabis sales have topped $70 million. According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), they have licensed 270 cultivators, 40 processors, distributors, and 23 adult-use retail dispensaries to grow, distribute, and sell cannabis across New York state. The film celebrates the courageous heritage of the legacy industry and the movement that started at OU and would go on to impact the world and NY!
DWF Producing Partner and Documentary Programming Chair Jackie Tepper states, “'American Pot Story: Oaksterdam' encapsulates the unflinching spirit at the very core of the independent film scene, not only in the content of the movie but in the movement that was created from it. We champion that fighting spirit at DWF and are proud to have programmed this important documentary about the current worldwide revolution in cannabis policy.”
The film sheds light on the cannabis legalization movement through the lens of Oaksterdam University leaders. Katzir and Markus spent 10 years shadowing OU Founder Richard Lee and Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones and captured their struggles and triumphs as they fought to bring this topic to the mainstream.
“Our vision is revolutionary,” Jones says. “The industry has come so far, yet we have a long way to go. We will continue to be at the forefront of education, public policy, and advocacy through our social impact and leadership of our alumni. Our nonprofit, The ONE, encompasses all we stand for. We support qualified applicants from marginalized communities and those affected by arcane drug laws so they will have increased opportunity to participate and succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.”
In addition to promoting scholarships, The ONE focuses on raising awareness of effective public health practices and supporting industry standards for educational program accreditation.
Teaser: https://vimeo.com/798926586/4b7747f3a6
Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
Location: Regal Union Square 850 Broadway, New York NY
Event Lineup:
3:45 P.M. - Red Carpet
4:15 P.M. - Movie Screening
PANEL DISCUSSION: Join us for a panel discussion featuring Filmmaker Ravit Markus and OU Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones and SCOTUS defendant and cannabis crusader Jeff Jones immediately following the movie screening.
6:15 P.M. – After Party: Everything's Jake Bar & Lounge
Special Guests: Ravit Markus, Dale Sky Jones, Jeff Jones, Priscilla Agoncillo, MESA the Rapper AKA Mr100summers, Kim Murray, Fruquan
Tickets: https://danceswithfilms.ticketspice.com/dwfny-american-pot-story-oaksterdam
The Oaksterdam Nonprofit for Education (The ONE), 501(c)(3), is hosting the after-party. Movie tickets include entry.
The ONE promotes educational scholarships and career opportunities for individuals seeking to participate in OU’s leading cannabis education program. Since 2007, OU has awarded scholarships to over 10,000 social equity, veterans and disadvantaged students worldwide through its cross-disciplinary program.
Awards
Audience Award - Slamdance Film Festival
Mayor’s Award - Oakland International Film Festival
Best Documentary Feature Award - Weyauwega International Film Festival
Stony Award for Best Documentary - Celeb Stoner Magazine
Coveted Coyote Award - Luna Spirit - Topanga Film Institute and Festival
Spirit of Independents Award - Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
Grand Prix Award - Tokyo International Cannabis Film Festival vol. 2
Best Feature Film Award - Tokyo International Cannabis Film Festival vol. 2
Nominated - Documentary Award - Kevin Smith's Smodcastle Film Festival
About American Pot Story: Oaksterdam: https://www.americanpotstory.com
About Oaksterdam:
Oaksterdam University, the world’s first cannabis college, has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 80,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 27 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis workforce, entrepreneurs, regulators, and government. Visit Oaksterdam University
About DANCES WITH FILMS:
DANCES WITH FILMS, heading into its 26th year, champions the unflinching spirit at the very core of the independent film scene. While the vast majority of film fests rely heavily on celebrity, DWF has relied on the innovation, talent, creativity, and sweat equity that revolutionized the entertainment industry. That reliance continues to prove successful, with alumni moving on to write, direct, and produce celebrity-studded vehicles, star in blockbuster movies and television series, produce multi-million dollar films, and create hit TV shows. Visit DANCES WITH FILMS
