Man Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to activity relating to material constituting child pornography that occurred in the District.

In October and November 2023, the suspect distributed media files of child pornography to an undercover agent.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 48-year-old Michael Everts, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Activity Relating to Material Constituting/Containing Child Pornography.

