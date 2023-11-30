Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Airlift of Critical Humanitarian Supplies to Egypt to Support Aid Delivery in Gaza

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

Today, the United States airlifted over 54,000 pounds of medical items and food aid to the humanitarian logistics hub in Egypt for delivery for civilians in Gaza. This was the first of three planned deliveries in the coming days. These UN supplies will save lives and alleviate the suffering of thousands in Gaza. We are grateful to the Government of Egypt for its support of these deliveries and broader efforts to ensure humanitarian supplies reach Palestinians in need.

Over the past seven weeks, the United States has worked around the clock to address the acute humanitarian needs facing civilians in Gaza. Since October 21, thanks to a deal President Biden helped broker, we have worked with our partners in the region and international organizations to ramp up humanitarian assistance, with more than 2,000 trucks delivering aid, including food, water, medical and shelter supplies, and fuel. The ongoing humanitarian pause has enabled the international community to surge significant additional assistance as part of that effort, providing urgently needed relief to civilians in Gaza.

The humanitarian needs in Gaza demand that the international community do much more. The United States is committed to this effort. In the coming days and weeks, President Biden and other senior members of the Administration will continue to work to sustain and expand the international humanitarian response and rally the international community to urgently increase support to the UN Flash Appeal for Gaza.

###