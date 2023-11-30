National Association of Friendship Centres Applauds Multi-Party Reception, Advocates for Crucial Priorities

OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is pleased with the success of its first-ever multi-party reception hosted by the Liberal Party, the Conservative Party, the New Democrat Party, the Bloc Québécois, and the Green Party. This unprecedented event provided an inclusive platform for Friendship Centre delegates to champion the integration of Friendship Centre priorities across party lines, with a particular focus on long-term sustainable funding, emergency response mechanisms for natural disasters such as wildfires, and the devolution of services to urban Indigenous communities.

Held on November 29, 2023, in Ottawa, the reception facilitated robust discussions on the unique challenges faced by Indigenous communities, allowing Friendship Centre delegates to advocate for sustained and predictable funding to ensure the ongoing success of their vital programs. The delegates also stressed the importance of creating a dedicated funding mechanism to effectively respond to natural emergencies, recognizing the vulnerability of many urban Indigenous communities to crises such as wildfires.

“We are grateful to the participants from the Liberal, NDP, Bloc Quebecois, Green, and Conservative Parties, and in particular the co-hosts for organizing this meaningful conversation to help us better address the immediate and long-term needs of urban Indigenous communities,” said NAFC CEO Jocelyn Formsma, “With Friendship Centre funding ending in 2025, it is significant to have all Parties engage with us, and we hope that we can count on their support to ensure there are no disruptions to the services we provide to over 1 million people.”

Political representatives from each party acknowledged the importance of the issues raised by Friendship Centre delegates and committed to considering these insights as they shape their policies moving forward.

The National Association of Friendship Centres remains steadfast in its commitment to building strong partnerships and fostering open dialogues with all political parties. The organization believes that collaborative efforts are instrumental in creating policies that reflect the diverse needs and aspirations of urban Indigenous peoples across Canada.

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.