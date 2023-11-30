GiftList Unveils AI-Powered Gift Ideas Generator, GiftList Genie, To Aid With Holiday Shopping

Introducing GiftList Genie: AI-Powered Gift Ideas Generator GiftList Genie Helps You Find the Perfect Gift for Any Recipient or Occasion. GiftList is an all-in-one social gifting platform that offers wish lists, gift exchanges, gift guides, free ecards, an AI gift ideas generator, and a special occasions tracker. GiftList is an all-in-one gifting platform that makes it easy to exchange gifts with friends and family for any occasion including birthdays, holidays, weddings, baby showers, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiftList, the all-in-one gifting platform, has just announced the launch of its newest feature, GiftList Genie. This free, innovative tool utilizes advanced AI technology to help you find the perfect gift for any recipient or occasion.

Whether it’s for the upcoming holidays, a birthday, wedding, or baby shower, GiftList Genie will generate a curated list of gift ideas that are sure to impress. GiftList Genie takes the stress out of gift-giving by providing personalized gift suggestions based on user prompts.

"We are thrilled to introduce GiftList Genie to our community," said Jonathan, Founder of GiftList. "We understand the struggle of finding the perfect gift, especially during the busy holiday season. With GiftList Genie, we aim to make gift shopping easier and more enjoyable for everyone. We're committed to making GiftList the go-to platform for all your gifting needs and we believe GiftList Genie is a significant step towards that goal."

Ask Genie to “suggest birthday gift ideas for my 84-year-old grandmother who likes knitting, cooking, and bridge” or “find the perfect gift for the woman who has everything”. Within seconds, Genie will output a list of gift ideas with top-rated products from thousands of retailers, complete with prices, ratings, reviews, and links to retailer sites. Unlike other AI gift generators, Genie is free to use, quickly suggests top-rated products from multiple retailers, and seamlessly integrates with giftlist.com, allowing users to add gift ideas directly to their existing wish lists.

With the holiday season fast approaching, GiftList Genie is the perfect solution for those struggling to find the right gift for their loved ones. The AI-powered gift ideas generator takes into account the recipient's age, gender, interests and preferences as well as your budget to provide a tailored list of gift options. This not only saves time and effort but also ensures that the gift will be well-received.

About GiftList:

GiftList is an all-in-one social gifting platform that offers wish lists, gift exchanges, gift guides, free ecards, an AI gift ideas generator, and a special occasions tracker. GiftList is best known for its universal wish list maker which allows users to seamlessly add items from any online store and then share their gift lists with friends and family who can reserve items like on a gift registry. For more information about GiftList Genie and other features of the GiftList platform, please visit the website at giftlist.com.

