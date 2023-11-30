SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON NAMED TO NEWSWEEK LIST OF “AMERICA’S BEST CONTINUING CARE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES 2024”

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Sinai Residences Sinai Residences Pool

Sinai Residences Ranked Thirty-First in Newsweek’s Inaugural List of the Leading CCRCS in the United States

I’m so proud of our entire organization and team. With approximately 2,000 CCRCs in the United States, being included on Newsweek’s prestigious list is both rewarding and motivating.” — Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Sinai Residences