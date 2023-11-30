SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON NAMED TO NEWSWEEK LIST OF “AMERICA’S BEST CONTINUING CARE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES 2024”
Sinai Residences Ranked Thirty-First in Newsweek’s Inaugural List of the Leading CCRCS in the United States
I’m so proud of our entire organization and team. With approximately 2,000 CCRCs in the United States, being included on Newsweek’s prestigious list is both rewarding and motivating.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsweek announced yesterday that Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is one of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) for 2024. Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to rank America’s Best CCRCs for the very first time this year. Sinai Residences ranked sixth in Florida and took the 31st spot on the list of 250 leading CCRCs in the United States.
Sinai Residences is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus in Boca Raton. The facility, which was developed by Federation CCRC Development, has assets of over $450 million and exceeds one-million square feet. It contains 345 Independent Living Luxury Apartments, 48 Assisted Living Suites, 60 Single Occupancy Skilled Nursing/Rehabilitation Rooms, and 24 Memory Care Units.
Newsweek published news of its plans for the rankings in August when it posted links on its website to two surveys — one for residents and prospective residents and their friends and family members, and the other for CCRC workers and those who hold jobs affiliated with CCRCs. (Read more about the surveys here.) Data were collected through Sept. 26, and analysis of the surveys’ findings accounted for 90% of each CCRC’s score. The other 10% of the score was attributed to accreditation by CARF International.
“I’m so proud of our entire organization and team for once again being recognized for creating a wonderful place for seniors to find both the independence they want and the care that they need,” said Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Sinai Residences. “With approximately 2,000 CCRCs in the United States, being included on Newsweek’s prestigious list is both rewarding and motivating.”
Sinai Residences ranked number one in America on Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in Senior Living” list earlier this year. Blumberg was recently named the 2023 Executive of the Year by LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for aging services. She was recognized for her leadership, community involvement, positive attitude, constant search for innovation, ability to motivate and transform those around her, and willingness to take on new roles and responsibilities. Sinai Residences also received the 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award for using new technologies and best practices that enable staff to spend more time nurturing resident relationships, to ensure resident health and safety, to drive operational efficiencies, and to become the first senior living community in the world to deploy newly available technologies.
“Being named to Newsweek’s ‘America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024’ list is a great honor for the entire Sinai Residences team,” said Wes Finch, Chairperson of Sinai Residences Board of Managers. “We are proud to offer our residents a wonderful place to not only live but truly thrive.”
According to Newsweek and Statista, data were collected about CCRCs in the 20 states that have the greatest number of communities: California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas and Virginia. Newsweek and Statista expect their rankings to become an annual undertaking.
For the full list, click here: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-continuing-care-retirement-communities-2024.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
