Registration is Open for the 2024 IP Awareness Summit to be held March 28th in Chicago; focus is on A.I. & IP
The 7th IP Awareness Summit®, held in partnership with Northwestern University, will spotlight the challenges of IP in an A.I. world, and how to convey them.
Generative A.I. has shed a spotlight on creative expression and copyrights, as well as on the relationship of invention to patents. A.I.'s rapid emergence needs our full attention.”CHICAGO, ILINOIS, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IP Awareness Summit, the premier event for communicating IP's strengths and weaknesses, will be held in 2024 by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) in conjunction with the McCormick School of Engineering and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University's main Evanston, Illinois campus, near Chicago. The date is Thursday, March 28th.
— Bruce Berman, Chairman & Co-Founder, CIPU
This year's focus with be on A.I. developments and what they mean for IP rights, as well as innovation, creative expression and commerce. More than 120 inventors, creators, leading corporations, lawyers, educators, government agencies and investors are expected to attend. The 2024 theme is "AI + IP + ?".
This year's keynote will address "Common ground - Communicating the value and danger of A.I." The event will also have an afternoon featured speaker and two discussion breakout sessions led by panelists. Lunch and a reception are included in the registration.
"Generative A.I. is shedding a spotlight on creative expression and copyrights, as well as on the relationship of invention to patents," said Bruce Berman, Chairman of CIPU. "A.I.'s rapid emergence fraught with possibility and danger. It needs our full attention."
Five panels and more than 20 speakers from the U.S. and Europe with will be presenting as panelists and speakers. Time will be allotted for networking. A lunch will be served and a cocktail reception will follow the event.
Panels include:
- A.I., innovation and creative expression – Efficiency tool or existential threat?
- IP rights and A.I. - Learning to live together
- Basic IP Principles: What are they? Who needs to know them?
- IP and A.I. in the classroom: How are they being taught today?
- Fostering diversity and entrepreneurship: The emerging role of A.I. and IP
For early registration discounts, go here. Registration is limited.
Visit www.ipawarenesssummit.com for the agenda and speaker updates.
For those who wish to sponsor contact explore@understandingip.org.
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve familiarity with IP rights and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a leading podcast series, now in its third season. UIPM enables successful creators and entrepreneurs to share their IP story. For more information, visit www.understandingip.org.
Bruce Berman
The Center for IP Understanding
+1 917-225-6184
bberman@understandingip.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube