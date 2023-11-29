When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 29, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 29, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: GHGA, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, None Product Description: Product Description Fruit cups and trays containing cantaloupe.

CONLEY, GA – November 29, 2023 - GHGA, LLC is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe subject to a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

All GHGA fresh-cut fruit products associated with the recalled whole cantaloupe associated with the outbreak have expired, however consumers who have purchased these items and may have frozen them for later use are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

As of November 29, there have been no illnesses reported related to GHGA fresh-cut products. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, however, as of November 29, no illnesses have been confirmed to be associated with GHGA products.

The fresh-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupe were distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia, Sprouts stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a “sell by” date and a lot code on the label.

Voluntarily recalled items include the specific products, lot codes, and expiration dates below. No other products are affected.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact customer service at 888.449.9386 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM PT.

