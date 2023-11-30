DSI extends online overseas assistance service to safeguard travel safety of Macao residents

MACAU, November 30 - With the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) extends the online overseas assistance service to promptly respond to Macao residents who lost their Macao Special Administrative Region travel documents (hereinafter referred as “Macao SAR travel documents) overseas, so that they can return home safely.

Starting from 1 December 2023, the online overseas assistance service will be implemented at over 200 Chinese overseas embassies or consulates. If Macao residents who are aged 18 or above lost their Macao SAR travel documents in other countries, they can use the “Overseas Assistance - Lost Travel Documents in Journey” service through the “Macao One Account” mobile application. The applicant can also request help on behalf of the accompanying family members (including spouse, children who have reached 5 years old on the latest issuance date of their resident identity card, parents or spouse’s parents). All those who need help are required to conduct facial recognition for identification. After entering the required information into the system as instructed, the applicant will be instantly issued an application number which is valid for 24 hours and receive a verification code by SMS. All persons concerned have to proceed to the Chinese overseas embassy or consulate that they have chosen to apply for a travel document by presenting the valid application number and verification code. The embassy or consulate can confirm their identity of Macao resident without the need of further information from DSI. It will expedite the issuance of one-time travel document to persons in need for returning to Macao.

In addition, Macao residents travelling abroad who need help in emergency can also call the 24-hour emergency hotline for overseas assistance. Details can be found at DSI website ( www.dsi.gov.mo/hotline_e.html ).

For details of “Online Overseas Assistance - Lost Travel Documents in Journey” service, please refer to www.dsi.gov.mo/ooas_e.jsp.

For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.