PM Phạm Minh Chính meets with Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly

VIETNAM, November 30 -

ANKARA – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of his official visit to Türkiye.

Speaker Kurtulmus highly appreciated the historical significance of PM Chính's official visit, especially at a time when Việt Nam and Türkiye are celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its achievements in socio-economic development, the Speaker noted with satisfaction the two countries’ active cooperation as well as potential for collaboration in the economy, trade, science-technology and defence industry.

PM Chính, for his part, expressed his joy with the development in the two countries’ ties in recent times, affirming that Việt Nam wishes to consolidate and strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Türkiye on all channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly and people-to-people exchange, thereby contributing to deepening the relations between the two nations.

Also at the meeting, the two sides discussed and agreed on numerous measures to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two countries and parliaments in particular, including all-level delegation exchanges and education-training, especially in language, to improve mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The PM took the occasion to convey the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to invite Speaker Kurtulmus to visit Việt Nam. The Speaker accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his wish to pay the visit in 2024.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two sides agreed to increase contact and exchanges between the two national assemblies’ committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups and young parliamentarians’ groups to share experiences in law-making, monitoring and decision-making on important issues of the country.

They also concurred to strengthen and support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums such as Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), and promote the two governments to effectively implement bilateral commitments and agreements.

Both sides also discussed regional and international issues of common concern. PM Chính shared Việt Nam’s stance on the settlement of conflicts by peaceful measures through dialogue. VNS