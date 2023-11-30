Recovery Keys Introduces Virtual DEA MATE CME Course Enabling Healthcare Providers to Meet New DEA MATE CME Requirements
DEA-registered healthcare providers can satisfy DEA continuing education requirements while furthering their expertise about opioid addiction and treatment.
The deadline for satisfying this new training requirement is the date of a practitioner’s next scheduled DEA registration submission.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To empower medical professionals with the knowledge needed and to satisfy the new requirements of the DEA MATE CME legal mandate, Recovery Keys, a leading provider of alcohol, drug, and opioid addiction treatment and recovery programs, is thrilled to unveil the online DEA MATE CME Course.
Developed by the distinguished addiction doctor, Jeremy Mirabile, MD, ABPM-ADM, FASAM, MRO, this on-demand Continuing Medical Education (CME) program is specifically designed for DEA-registered healthcare providers to meet the requirements imposed by a new law with the Drug Enforcement Agency, providing them with the knowledge and tools to address addiction at its core.
Recognizing the Urgency:
Opioid addiction continues to cast a pervasive shadow over communities across the United States, highlighting the critical need for ongoing education. The fully accredited 8-hour, virtual, on-demand DEA MATE CME Course responds to this need, empowering DEA-registered healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat addictive illness.
Per the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration, “The deadline for satisfying this new training requirement is the date of a practitioner’s next scheduled DEA registration submission—regardless of whether it is an initial registration or a renewal registration.”
By enrolling, DEA-registered healthcare professionals can meet the new DEA legal obligations, enhance patient care, and expand addiction diagnosis and patient care proficiency. This accredited course satisfies professional continuing education credit requirements, deepens understanding of addiction and treatment options, and broadens healthcare providers’ scope of expertise.
Credit Information:
Participation in the accredited DEA MATE CME Course is not just a way to meet the new DEA requirements; it’s also an educational opportunity and a chance to earn valuable credits:
• 8 CME credits
• 2 ABPM MOC Points
Course Structure:
The DEA MATE CME Course is an 8-hour, virtual, on-demand program, that gives healthcare professionals full flexibility. Based on user preference, the accredited course comes in a comprehensive 8-hour layout or four 2-hour modules. These four modules cover:
• Recognizing addictive illness early
• Understanding emerging threats in opioids
• Discussing best practices in treating substance use disorders
• Educating patients and families on overdose prevention
• And much more
Learning Objectives:
Upon completion of the DEA MATE CME Course, participants will develop essential skills to:
1. Identify addictive illness at an earlier stage.
2. Empower themselves to intervene and treat addictive disease effectively.
3. Mitigate the negative impact of addiction on the population.
4. Implement safe prescribing practices for patients with co-occurring substance use disorders.
5. Address mental health issues in patients with addiction.
6. Effectively manage chronic pain in patients with substance use disorders.
Pricing:
The comprehensive, on-demand 8-hour program is $195, while the four-part modular course (2 hours per module) is $49 per module.
Tailored for Diverse Professionals:
The DEA MATE CME Course caters to a broad spectrum of DEA-registered healthcare professionals who prescribe drugs, including:
• Physicians
• Nurse Practitioners
• Physician Assistants
• Pharmacists
• Dentists
• Psychiatrists
Streamlined Credit Acquisition Process:
Earning CME credits and ABPM MOC Points through the DEA MATE CME Course is a straightforward process:
1. Enroll: Sign up effortlessly through our user-friendly CME platform.
2. Learn: Immerse yourself in engaging content presented by Dr. Jeremy Mirabile, a seasoned practitioner in Addiction Medicine. Benefit from practical applications, real-life clinical case scenarios, and best practices.
3. Complete: Successfully finish the course, including assessments and evaluations.
4. Receive Certificates: Upon course completion, participants will receive two certificates:
o DEA MATE training certificate
o 8 CME credits certificate, including 2 ABPM MOC Points
5. Report Credits: Submit earned credits to relevant accreditation bodies, such as the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM).
About Recovery Keys
At Recovery Keys, we believe that addiction and substance abuse are illnesses, not moral shortcomings. We employ an evidence-based, comprehensive strategy for assessment, treatment, and follow-up care, aiming to assist each person in transforming detrimental perceptions and behaviors, fostering the confidence and skills essential for sustained recovery over the long haul. To learn more about Recovery Keys, alcohol, drug, and opioid addiction treatment and recovery programs, please visit https://www.recoverykeys.org or call (904) 551-1394.
Dr. Jeremy Mirabile, MD, ABPM-ADM, ABAM, FASAM, founded the Recovery Keys Rehabilitation Center in 2012. He is a widely-respected board-certified physician in addiction medicine and family medicine and has over fifteen years of experience leading both residential and outpatient addiction treatment centers. During his tenure in family practice, Dr. Mirabile recognized a prevalent issue among patients facing chronic medical or mental health challenges—many were also contending with substance abuse. Motivated by this realization, he decided to devote his career to aiding patients in overcoming addiction while effectively managing their holistic well-being encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual aspects.
