Aircraft Tube and Duct Assemblies Market Projected to reach US$ 6,229.4 million by 2033, Expanding at CAGR of 8.92% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing investments in the United States aviation sector, driven by a large aircraft fleet, fuel demand for aircraft tube and duct assemblies. The rising tourism influx propels investments in aviation in the United Kingdom, fostering demand for innovative MRO services leveraging IoT and big data.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft tube and duct market in 2022 was US$ 1,300 million and is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,650.23 million in 2023. As Per Future Market Insights estimation, the aircraft tube and duct market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 6,229.4 million by 2033.



Manufacturers mainly focus on the advancements in technology and the companies intend on delivering modern and sophisticated tube and duct assembly solutions. The company strategizes by a decrease in developmental costs and reducing development time with the reference to design software for smart and energy-efficient aircraft tube and duct assemblies.

The surge in the demand for aircraft tube and duct assemblies is thus, expected in the creation of beneficial opportunities for the market rate. Whereas, a decline in demand for aircraft tube and duct assemblies and the financial crisis among consumers are anticipated to act as major restraining factors for the growth of the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market during the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Sales of the aircraft tube and duct market are said to account for a 3% share of the aircraft tube and duct market.

The anticipated value of the global aircraft tube and duct market expanded at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2018 and 2022.

Aircraft tube and duct industry in North America holds a market share of 44.4%.

The global industrial landscape for Europe occupies a significant share of 24.6%.

India is expected to have a dominant market expanding at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.

Based on application type segmentation, it is mentioned that demand for engine bleeds is said to be with a market share of 70.2%.

Based on the aircraft type segment, commercial aircraft is set to retain their dominating positions in the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market with a market share of 77%.



“Maintenance systems equipped with connective technologies are being launched is said to be one of the major drivers of the aircraft tube and duct market”, - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competition Landscape

The aircraft tube and duct industry consists of several market players. Research and development is one of them that is mainly used for the introduction of environmentally friendly product lines from the core aspect of these manufacturers. In addition to that, other expansion strategies, inclusive of collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and exploration of regulatory approvals, are also relied upon.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global market are-

Eaton AMETEK, Inc. Smiths Group PLC Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Senior PLC PFW Aerospace GmbH Sigma Precision Components Ltd. RSA Engineered Products LLC Exotic Metals Forming Mundo-Tech, Inc. Flexco Inc. Rangsons Schuster Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Hartzell Aerospace



Some of the key developments of the leading players in the aircraft tube and duct market are-

In January 2023, Exotic Metals Forming Company is going to try to broaden its approaches to exploration and development that might monetize its low carbon position through premia.

In December 2022, Hartzell highlighted new propeller products at EAA AirVenture 2022 for aircraft that include the Diamond DA40 NG, Mooney M20M/TLS/Bravo, and Wipaire's four-blade carbon fiber propeller STC for the Cessna Caravan.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.92% from 2023 to 2033 Market value in 2023 US$ 2,650.23 million Market value in 2033 US$ 6,229.4 million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units US$ million for Value and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Aircraft Tube and Duct Assemblies Market Segmentation

By Applications:

Engine Bleeds

Thermal Anti-Ice

Pylon Ducting (HVAC) Enamel

Fuselages

Inlets/Exhausts

Environment Control Systems (ECS)

Lavatories

Waste Systems

By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Regional Jets Fighter Jets

Military Aircraft

By Material:

Steel

Nickel

Titanium

Aluminum

Composite

Inconel

By Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan

Japan

China

The Middle East & Africa

