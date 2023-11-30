Submit Release
445th Airlift Wing supports U.S. airlifts of critical humanitarian supplies to Egypt to support aid delivery in Gaza

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Command C-17 Globemaster III from the 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, carries 24.5 metric tons, more than 54,000 pounds, of humanitarian supplies to provide vitally needed medical supplies, warm clothing, food and nutrition assistance to the people of Gaza from undisclosed locations throughout the Middle East. In a coordinated effort between the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Air Force began transporting life-saving supplies to help thousands of people amid the humanitarian pause to provide critical assistance to Palestinian civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes)

