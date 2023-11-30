Retired Calif. Judge Can't Take Out-Of-State Job, Panel Says

(Subscription required) A retired California judge who is participating in the state's temporary assigned judges program should not accept a job as the government affairs director for another state's attorney general, an ethics panel has decided, because the role would constitute impermissible "practice of law."
