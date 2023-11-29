Stanley Park Causeway lane closures planned for tree removal

CANADA, November 29 - Drivers are advised of weekend lane closures over the next two months on the Stanley Park Causeway.

The closures are for an urgent tree removal project in Stanley Park led by the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

On the following dates, one lane will be closed on the Stanley Park Causeway, with one lane in each direction remaining open:

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Northbound pedestrians and bikes will be detoured through Stanley Park and to west side of the causeway/bridge.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, from 8-11 a.m., the Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge will be fully closed to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic will be detoured over the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing.

The full schedule of December and January weekend lane closures can be found on the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation website:

https://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/stanley-park-forest-management.aspx?utm_campaign=stanley-park-trees&utm_medium=Vanity&utm_source=stanley-park-trees_Vanity

While efforts are being made to keep impacts to a minimum, people should plan for delays and transit changes to and from the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing as an alternative during the times noted above.

Obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/