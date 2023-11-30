Mars Petcare Celebrates Cats and Cat Lovers with Grants, Community Cat Support and More
FRANKLIN, TENN., USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mars Petcare announced it has awarded grants to four animal shelters across the U.S. and Canada to support their innovative cat-related programs. The funds, which will help support community cat care, fostering, trap-neuter-return and “working cats” programs, further Mars Petcare’s ambition to end pet homelessness.
“It is estimated that there are tens of millions of stray cats in neighborhoods across the U.S. and Canada,” said Lisa Campbell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare. “Strategic and effective cat-focused programs can help cities reduce local overpopulation and improve cats’ quality of life, which is why we’re proud to be able to offer support through BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ grants, food donations and our Community Cat Toolkit for cities.”
Grants to Help Community Cats
The organizations that are receiving 2023 Mars Petcare cat grants include:
- LA Animal Services (Los Angeles, Calif.) for its Citywide Cat Program that is working to reduce the number of stray cats through trap-neuter-return.
- KC Pet Project (Kansas City, Mo.) for its Bottle Baby Squad and Urgency Unit program to provide temporary care for the most critical kittens until longer-term foster care is possible.
- Caledon Animal Services (Bolton, Ont.) for its Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage efforts to help end overpopulation and assist colony caretakers.
- Arizona Humane Society (Phoenix, Ariz.) for its Working Cats Program to provide homes in warehouses, barns and businesses for cats that aren’t suited for indoor living.
To further assist these communities, Mars Petcare is also donating cat meals to the shelters.
Supporting Cats and Cat Parents All Year Round
The grants and food donations, which coincide with the start of December’s Cat Lovers Month, assist cats and cat parents while continuing Mars Petcare’s efforts throughout 2023 to live its purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. These have included:
- In March, the company’s TEMPTATIONS™ brand introduced TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food to bring the irresistibility cats know and love to mealtime.
- In April, the SHEBA® brand launched PERFECT PORTIONS™ Wet Kitten Food, giving cat parents a complete and balanced, delicious way to delight cats of all ages.
- In June, the SHEBA® brand expanded to Canada, bringing the premium cat nutrition brand to the 8+ million pet parents in Canada who own a cat.
- Over the summer, the SHEBA® brand also announced partnerships in both the United States, with Kuleana Coral Reefs, and Canada, with The Maldives Coral Institute, to further the brand’s commitment to coral reef restoration.
- In October, Mars Petcare celebrated Global Cat Day with Nashville’s Pet Community Center by funding spay/neuter surgeries for over 70 community cats. Mars Associates also built winter shelters for cats and handed out food to community cat caregivers.
- During the 15th annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend in the United States, Mars and its family of Petcare brands covered adoption fees to help more than 630 cats find loving, forever homes.
- Already in 2023, Mars Petcare has donated more than 3 million cat meals in North America to help feed hungry cats in need.
Learn More about Community Cat Care
Through partnerships between cities, shelters and volunteers, free-roaming community cats can be fed, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and cared for to humanely reduce populations while supporting quality of life.
Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program launched a Community Cat Toolkit in 2022 to provide an overview of these initiatives as well as model legislation for trap-neuter-return. Visit BetterCitiesForPets.com to learn more about community cats and see how you can help.
About Mars Petcare
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. We’re also dedicated to providing a safe and fun place for dogs to stay and socialize at over 200 Camp Bow Wow® doggy day care and boarding facilities. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.
