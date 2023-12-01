My Ambition Consulting Addresses Online Trolls and False Claims

Nilli Singh Bhandari (MARA : 2318142)

Recently, some scammers tried to tarnish our image by showing some fake images, reviews, and information and calling My Ambition Consulting Scammers.

PARRAMATTA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Ambition Consulting, a leading consulting firm, is addressing the issue of online trolls and false claims made against the company. Recently, there have been fake websites, Facebook pages, and Google reviews created to defame the reputation of My Ambition Consulting. These trolls have gone as far as using unauthorized images of our staff and labelling us as "My Ambition Consulting Fake" and "My Ambition Consulting Scammers" “As a business, we want to clarify that we do not endorse or associate with these trolls and their claims” – Says MD Abhinaya Bhandari

Users may have encountered some malicious posts and comments targeting My Ambition Consulting, specifically directed at Abhinaya Bhandari and myself, Nilli Singh Bhandari. It is regrettable that certain individuals have stooped to the level of including the family members and launching personal attacks against the key holders of the company.

Managing Director, Abhinaya Bhandari has appealed everyone to disregard these comments, posts, and any shared screenshots. And says, “It is disheartening that these individuals are selectively sharing information to mislead others and tarnish our reputation. Our expertise lies in employer sponsorship, and we take great care to uphold the integrity of our relationships with employer”

He further explains - “It is not our fault if some candidates were deemed unsuccessful due to their lack of skills, resulting in the loss of sponsorships. We have legitimate confirmation and validation from employers explaining the reasons for these decisions, and this information was communicated to the affected candidates”

Furthermore, he mentions, “accusations of our employer being labeled as "fraudulent" were reported to the employer, leading to the termination of employment for these candidates.” My Ambition issued a formal letter requesting consideration for a refund, as a client service agreement was signed and the refund clause was not met.

Instead of providing objective evidence to support their refund claims, these individuals have consistently harassed us with baseless allegations of being "fraud" and "scammers."

“This situation underscores the importance of employers conducting thorough background checks before engaging in employer sponsorships, especially in the healthcare sector. It is our duty to protect our community and employers from individuals capable of causing harm to the Australian community with their malicious intent.”

In today's digital age, online trolls have become a common problem for businesses. These individuals hide behind the anonymity of the internet and spread false information to damage the reputation of companies. My Ambition Consulting has become a target of such trolls, and they want to assure that their clients and partners that these claims are baseless and untrue. They take great pride in their work and have built a strong reputation in the industry, which they will not let be tarnished by these malicious actions.

My Ambition Consulting wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with any fake websites, Facebook pages, or Google reviews that are using their name. They have also not authorized the use of their staff's images for any purpose other than their official platforms. They urge their clients and partners to verify any information they come across online and not believe everything they see or read. They are committed to providing their clients with the highest quality of service, and they will not let these trolls affect their work.

My Ambition Consulting is taking necessary legal actions against these trolls and their false claims. Thay want to thank our clients and partners for their continued support and trust in our company. They have assured us all that they will continue to uphold their values and maintain their reputation as a reliable and reputable consulting firm. For any further information or clarification, please reach out through their official channels. Together, lets combat online trolls and protect the integrity of the business.