Aerospike Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Leading AdTech Companies Use Aerospike Powered By AWS for Real-Time Advertising at Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike , Inc. today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Advertising Platforms category. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Aerospike's expertise in providing AdTech customers with a real-time data database to run advertising workloads with increased personalization and accuracy at unlimited scale.



As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Aerospike’s scalable, multi-model real-time database, powered by AWS, helps industry leaders such as The Trade Desk, Criteo, and FreeWheel run petabyte-scale, real-time advertising workloads to cost effectively handle millisecond read/write latency and millions of transactions per second with optimal performance. The Aerospike database fuels various AdTech applications, including bidding, frequency capping, pacing, rules-based ad serving, data management platforms, dynamic creative optimization, ad selection, floor price management, identity graphs, contextual and many other streaming applications requiring real-time data access.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Aerospike in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“With the decline of third-party advertising cookies and the arrival of new privacy regulations, AdTech companies face the challenge of sourcing data from multiple channels to build detailed online profiles for precise marketing and compliance needs,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Aerospike on AWS enables AdTech companies to act instantly across billions of diverse data transactions while keeping cloud footprints small and giving customers the added advantage of the agility and breadth of services that AWS provides.”

“Bidding has to be fast, and scaling needs to be managed up and down very quickly,” said Brandon Sutler, vice president, software engineering, FreeWheel. “With Aerospike, we have a database that delivers the low latency and sub-millisecond read times we need for real-time bidding. Using AWS, we can easily match compute capacity with demand without buying new hardware to handle peak loads.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. For a specific industry solution to meet a need, explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace , or APN Partners, including Aerospike .

Learn More at AWS re:Invent

To learn more about leveraging Aerospike as the real-time database for your ad tech solutions, drop by booth #250 in Expo Hall G to see a demo of our latest version, Aerospike 7, on Graviton3. You can also take advantage of a free 60-day trial .

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.