Global Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market Projected to Reach US$ 209,660.3 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Companies Offer Plant-based Yogurt and Probiotic Drinks to Improve Consumers Digestive System. Track More with FMI.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global yogurt and probiotic drink market is likely to secure a valuation of US$ 197,014.2 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 209,660.3 million by 2034.



Yogurt and probiotic drink producers are focused on premium products for healthy lifestyles for consumers, increasing the demand for yogurt and probiotic drinks. These manufacturers focus on consumers' requirements for fit and non-alcoholic beverages, which are increasing the adoption of yogurt and probiotic drinks. Consumers are looking for gut health and better immune system products, and the adoption of yogurt drinks is expanding the market opportunities.

Manufacturers innovate cost-effective, natural, and high-quality drinks and are increasingly adopting yogurt and probiotic drinks. Consumers looking for fresh, organic, eco-friendly packaging solutions are increasing the demand for yogurt and probiotic drinks. Manufacturers offer lactose-free and organic ingredients drinks to improve consumers' digestion and boost their energy.

Increasing advanced technology, infrastructure, and food sectors are rapidly fuelling the global market size. Food manufacturers add natural ingredients, plant-based additives, and natural flavours to attract consumers and enhance their sales volume. They are focused on offering no-sugar drinks for their consumers to maintain their diet plan and reduce toxicity.

Companies are looking for low-calorie, high-nutrient, and vitamin drinks to maintain their strength and energy, capturing consumers' desire for yogurt and probiotic drinks. These manufacturers are enhancing their packaging style to catch consumers' eye on their products. They advertise their products with simple and sustainable packaging, gaining vast popularity in the market.



"Food manufacturers continue to innovate delicious beverages for their consumers through their unique technologies and brilliant ideas. These innovations are widely captured among consumers desire are significantly drive the market size," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Key Takeaways:

The yogurt and probiotic drink market is registering a CAGR of 7.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% by dominating the global market by 2034.

Germany is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 7.6% of the global market during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% in the global market in 2034.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 7%.

With a CAGR of 9.4%, India is rapidly advancing globally.

The yogurt drink category is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented by present players that innovate cost-effective and high-quality products for their consumers to boost their health. They are heavily investing in research activities to develop unique texture drinks and beverages to maintain consumers' immune systems. They are up surging the market to another height through various tactics and strategies.

Key players promote their products on exhibitions, festivals, trade shows, and online platforms to capture vast audiences. They are focused on consumer feedback and fill gaps according to their requirements. These players can solve their issues through better ideas and innovations to expand market opportunities. Key players are likely to build their goals in the coming period through their exotic flavor drinks and sustainable options.

Key Companies Profiled:

Danone

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Grupo Lala

Chobani, LLC

Califia Farms

Harmless

Lifeway Foods, Inc

KeVita

Bio-K+



Key Segments Covered in the Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market:

By Product Type:

Yogurt Drink

Juice

Water

Kefir

Others



By Source Type:

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Water-based



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



