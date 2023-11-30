AI's impact on media creation is the subject of Axle AI's latest webinars, Thursday November 30th at 10AM and 2PM EDT

Axle AI webinars on AI for your Media, November 30th 2023 Axle AI Logo Axle AI Tags user interface

Axle AI, the industry leader in using AI and machine learning to search media repositories, is holding free webinars on Thursday, Nov. 30th at 11am and 2pm EDT.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI is breakthrough software that helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content through browsers, AI and machine learning. The solution can be deployed entirely on-premise or in the hybrid cloud, alWe hope you can attend one of our webinar sessions on Thursday, covering several aspects of AI's impact on video creation, including a deeper dive on Axle AI's solutions to make media easier to search and repurpose for social media. The pace of new developments in this space has been amazing over recent months and even weeks; the company's executives will discuss the wider implications as well as highlight specific solutions from up-and-coming third party developers. The media industry has been reeling from the potential impact of AI across the board, impacting even the recent Hollywood strikes. Axle AI is highlighting a number of key uses for AI in media that will positively impact the industry, allowing better quality content to be produced more efficiently than ever before.

Date: Thursday, November 30th

10:00 AM EDT / 7AM PDT Session: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KipheFzgTlmcBXBbF3pOrg#/registration

2:00 PM EDT / 11AM PDT Session: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rrLuKqs_SpqSddjfMuBZew#/registration

The newest version of Axle AI's Premiere panel, shown here, includes the AI metadata on the timeline; the presenters will delve into this and other revolutionary features of Axle AI, from AI-powered tagging and search to multi-language transcription and low-code workflow automation. Join us to see how these advancements are reshaping media processes, enhancing efficiency, and unlocking new possibilities for content creation and repurposing.

Sam Bogoch, Axle AI's CEO, said "Like many of you, we're thrilled and astonished at the pace of recent developments in AI for media. We'll discuss those, and highlight our own media search solutions and AI-driven MAM platform."

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI – We make media smarter. Axle AI is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 1,000 organizations improve the way they create, share, and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. Axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle AI, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Learn more at https://www.axle.ai.

