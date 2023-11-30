Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2023 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2023 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 29, 2023. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2023 or December 31, 2023, as applicable.

Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions

Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Closed-End Funds

Big Banc Split Corp. Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains

Distribution Per

Share Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares BNK TSX $0.3100 Cash Distribution



Purpose expects to announce the final 2023 annual capital gain distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 23, 2024, if necessary. No capital gain distribution on Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares (TSX: BNK.PR.A) is expected.

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains

Distribution Per

Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY TSX $0.0725 Cash Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B TSX $0.0900 Cash Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U TSX USD $ 0.0700 Cash Distribution Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF –

ETF Units APLY Cboe Canada $1.4900 Notional Distribution Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ Cboe Canada $3.6800 Notional Distribution Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF –

ETF Units YTSL Cboe Canada $3.9300 Notional Distribution Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY Cboe Canada $2.2600 Notional Distribution Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG Cboe Canada $4.7500 Notional Distribution



Estimated Annual Distributions of Income

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Income

Distribution

Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND TSX $0.1100 Cash Distribution Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX TSX $0.0770 Cash Distribution Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units FLX.B TSX $0.0900 Cash Distribution Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units FLX.U TSX USD $ 0.0635 Cash Distribution Purpose Energy Transition Fund – ETF Units CLMT TSX $0.1500 Cash Distribution



Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2023, tax year-end on or about December 20, 2023. The respective unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive the 2023 annual distributions on January 5, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the 2023 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 28, 2023.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund – ETF Units on or about December 29, 2023, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 23, 2024, if necessary.

Purpose confirms that as of November 29, 2023, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2023 tax year:

Open-End Funds

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Core Dividend Fund

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund

Purpose Best Ideas Fund

Purpose Best Ideas Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Conservative Income Fund

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund

Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund

Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund

Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund

Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Global Bond Class

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Global Resource Fund

Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund



Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF

Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Cash Management Fund

Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

Purpose International Dividend Fund

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund

Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund

Longevity Pension Fund

Purpose Active Conservative Fund

Purpose Active Balanced Fund

Purpose Active Growth Fund

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $18 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

