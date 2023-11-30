Submit Release
JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues were US$567.1 million, compared to US$586.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$72.9 million, compared to US$515.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$81.2 million, compared to US$76.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 14.0% to 40.3 million from 35.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee was 41.0 million, compared to 50.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago was 5.0 million, compared to 7.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Global average mobile MAUs4 increased by 2.6% to 276.8 million from 269.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 increased by 6.6% to 1.61 million from 1.51 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 was US$253.4, compared to US$259.8 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “We delivered a robust performance during the third quarter, highlighted by the ongoing recovery of BIGO’s revenue, profit, and user activity. As we continued to flexibly adapt to market dynamics and leveraged our local operational advantages, BIGO’s revenue for the third quarter grew by 2.2% year over year and by 4.9% compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, our dedicated operational strategies to optimize users’ content and social experiences drove BIGO’s enhanced user engagement and monetization. During the quarter, our global average mobile MAUs grew by 2.6% year over year and reached 276.8 million. Notably, Bigo Live sustained its strong growth trajectory in MAUs, increasing by 14.0% year over year to 40.3 million, while maintaining healthy growth in paying users and sequential improvement in average revenue per paying user.”

“During the third quarter, we maintained our commitment to return value to shareholders, as we repurchased an additional 43.5 million of our shares. In the first three quarters of 2023, we have returned an aggregate amount of US$355.4 million to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Moving forward, we remain committed to driving business recovery through product and operational innovation, fostering steady growth in operating cash flow, while prioritizing initiatives that align with our long-term strategies. With our proven business model and execution capabilities, we remain confident that we are well positioned to seize growth opportunities and generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$567.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$586.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Live streaming revenues were US$495.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$542.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to our proactive adjustments to certain non-core products and the decrease in the average revenue per paying user of BIGO, partially offset by the increase in the number of paying users of BIGO.

Other revenues increased by 62.1% to US$71.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$44.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 2.3% to US$357.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$366.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs were US$232.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$245.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Gross profit was US$209.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$220.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Gross margin was 36.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 37.5% in the corresponding period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Operating expenses were US$191.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$202.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$92.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$96.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to the Company’s optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies across various product lines to be more focused on return-on-investment and effectiveness of user acquisition. Research and development expenses increased to US$71.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$61.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was US$12.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of US$19.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Operating income margin was 2.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income margin of 3.4% in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$40.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$43.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 7.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 7.4% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$72.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of US$515.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Our net income was higher in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a one-off remeasurement gain of an equity investment recorded upon the consolidation of the investee as previously announced on August 22, 2022, as part of the “gain on fair value change of investments.” Net income margin was 12.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income margin of 87.8% in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$81.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$76.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 14.3% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 13.1% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was US$1.86 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net income per ADS of US$6.28 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was US$1.22 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$0.96 in the corresponding period of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$3,822.8 million. For the third quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was US$72.9 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,215.9 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 60.8 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$551 million and US$579 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company had repurchased US$43.5 million of its shares pursuant to the pre-existing US$800 million share repurchase program. In November 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized the renewal and continued usage of the unutilized quota under the pre-existing share repurchase program of US$530 million, which would originally expire in late November 2023, for another 12-month period commencing from the date hereof.

Director Appointment

The Company today announced the appointment of Ms. Ting Li, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, to serve as a director of the Company, effective November 30, 2023.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the global economy; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

1 On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed in the future, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. On August 22, 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Shopline Corporation Limited (“Shopline”). As a result of and upon the closing of the transaction, the financial results of Shopline have been fully consolidated by the Company since September 6, 2022. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding YY Live.

2 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$8.3 million and US$438.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
      December 31,
 		  September 30,
      2022
 		  2023
      US$   US$
Assets            
Current assets            
  Cash and cash equivalents   1,214,449     1,239,733  
  Restricted cash and cash equivalents   303,370     317,105  
  Short-term deposits   2,360,545     1,911,162  
  Restricted short-term deposits   47,741     82,243  
  Short-term investments   362,640     272,542  
  Accounts receivable, net   117,927     119,884  
  Amounts due from related parties   1,794     1,290  
  Prepayments and other current assets(1)   236,183     228,250  
               
Total current assets   4,644,649     4,172,209  
               
Non-current assets            
  Investments   660,404     544,203  
  Property and equipment, net   343,201     377,050  
  Land use rights, net   330,005     313,875  
  Intangible assets, net   398,300     349,716  
  Right-of-use assets, net   33,196     29,415  
  Goodwill   2,649,307     2,649,260  
  Other non-current assets   12,591     13,455  
               
Total non-current assets   4,427,004     4,276,974  
               
Total assets   9,071,653     8,449,183  
               
               
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity            
  Short-term loan   37,270     71,311  
  Accounts payable   56,000     57,101  
  Deferred revenue   86,014     75,766  
  Advances from customers   3,532     5,765  
  Income taxes payable   78,103     84,630  
  Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)   2,360,002     2,341,376  
  Amounts due to related parties   3,225     2,388  
  Lease liabilities due within one year   12,451     10,460  
  Convertible bonds   435,087     405,364  
               
Total current liabilities   3,071,684     3,054,161  
               
Non-current liabilities            
  Convertible bonds   401,173     -  
  Lease liabilities   21,601     19,654  
  Deferred revenue   9,765     11,032  
  Deferred tax liabilities   64,262     56,165  
  Other non-current liabilities   436     -  
               
Total non-current liabilities   497,237     86,851  
               
Total liabilities   3,568,921     3,141,012  
               
               


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
      December 31,   September 30,
      2022   2023
      US$   US$
           
Mezzanine equity   91,366     21,733  
           
Shareholders’ equity        
  Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,066,177,028 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 889,400,255 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, respectively)   13     9  
  Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively)   3     3  
  Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 251,663,436 and 428,440,209 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively)   (655,141 )   (913,939 )
  Additional paid-in capital   3,277,978     3,255,707  
  Statutory reserves   32,536     32,132  
  Retained earnings   2,685,063     2,907,253  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (162,235 )   (222,388 )
           
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity   5,178,217     5,058,777  
           
Non-controlling interests   233,149     227,661  
           
Total shareholders’ equity   5,411,366     5,286,438  
           
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity   9,071,653     8,449,183  
           
           
(1) JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date has recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.
 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022   2023   2023   2022   2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues                    
Live streaming(1)   542,757     476,981     495,801     1,698,095     1,493,175  
Others   43,972     70,353     71,268     108,512     204,856  
                     
Total net revenues   586,729     547,334     567,069     1,806,607     1,698,031  
                     
Cost of revenues(2)   (366,514 )   (349,566 )   (357,914 )   (1,166,809 )   (1,086,482 )
                     
Gross profit   220,215     197,768     209,155     639,798     611,549  
                     
Operating expenses(2)                    
Research and development expenses   (61,207 )   (75,540 )   (71,608 )   (188,181 )   (222,923 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (96,841 )   (87,205 )   (92,515 )   (299,623 )   (277,319 )
General and administrative expenses   (44,165 )   (28,966 )   (27,139 )   (99,940 )   (88,074 )
                     
Total operating expenses   (202,213 )   (191,711 )   (191,262 )   (587,744 )   (588,316 )
                     
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     (6,177 )   -     (6,177 )
Other income   1,825     3,382     333     12,852     6,963  
                     
Operating income   19,827     9,439     12,049     64,906     24,019  
                     
Interest expenses   (3,163 )   (3,057 )   (2,139 )   (9,588 )   (8,305 )
Interest income and investment income   24,967     46,602     47,330     61,128     138,067  
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net   15,564     20,316     (5,143 )   24,709     5,252  
Gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   223     77,737     (2,673 )   1,748     74,851  
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments   430,622     (2,235 )   7,112     411,772     6,162  
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   56,159     -     -     62,291     -  
                     
Income before income tax expenses   544,199     148,802     56,536     616,966     240,046  
                     
Income tax expenses   (7,881 )   (5,382 )   (3,001 )   (30,020 )   (16,541 )
                     
Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   536,318     143,420     53,535     586,946     223,505  
                     
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (26,800 )   3,885     11,545     (95,326 )   8,824  
                     
Net income   509,518     147,305     65,080     491,620     232,329  
                     
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   5,735     7,798     7,812     14,807     23,652  
                     
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   515,253     155,103     72,892     506,427     255,981  
                     
Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   (1,396 )   (1,566 )   (1,566 )   (3,896 )   (4,698 )
Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary   -     -     52,583     -     52,583  
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares   (1,000 )   (1,000 )   -     (3,000 )   (2,000 )
                     
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   512,857     152,537     123,909     499,531     301,866  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,
 		  September 30,
 		  September 30,
 		  September 30,
    2022   2023
 		  2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                             
Net income per ADS                            
——Basic   7.12     2.27     1.99     6.90     4.53  
——Diluted   6.28     2.02     1.86     6.15     4.11  
                             
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS                            
——Basic   72,060,234     67,273,951     62,266,339     72,421,032     66,633,991  
——Diluted   82,157,570     76,872,137     67,669,387     82,731,200     75,061,963  
                             
                             
(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,
 		  September 30,
 		  September 30,
 		  September 30,
    2022   2023
 		  2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                             
Mainland China   118,598     67,535     59,525     357,471     235,833  
Others   424,159     409,446     436,276     1,340,624     1,257,342  
                             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,
 		  September 30,
 		  September 30,
 		  September 30,
    2022   2023
 		  2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                             
Cost of revenues   1,056     1,025     493     6,945     2,754  
Research and development expenses   6,649     5,526     4,108     18,152     15,395  
Sales and marketing expenses   (62 )   320     110     471     664  
General and administrative expenses   2,182     2,227     1,586     7,538     5,921  
                             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022   2023   2023   2022   2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Operating income   19,827     9,439     12,049     64,906     24,019  
Share-based compensation expenses   9,825     9,098     6,297     33,106     24,734  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   13,474     15,890     15,890     38,248     47,670  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     6,177     -     6,177  
                     
Non-GAAP operating income   43,126     34,427     40,413     136,260     102,600  
                     
                     
Net income   509,518     147,305     65,080     491,620     232,329  
Share-based compensation expenses   9,825     9,098     6,297     33,106     24,734  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   13,474     15,890     15,890     38,248     47,670  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     6,177     -     6,177  
(Gain) loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (223 )   (77,737 )   2,673     (1,748 )   (74,851 )
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (430,622 )   2,235     (7,112 )   (411,772 )   (6,162 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   (56,159 )   -     -     (62,291 )   -  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   601     528     238     1,849     1,344  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (2,591 )   (3,128 )   (4,070 )   (3,276 )   (9,509 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   26,679     (3,572 )   (10,521 )   50,596     (13,369 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income   70,502     90,619     74,652     136,332     208,363  
                     
                     
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   512,857     152,537     123,909     499,531     301,866  
Share-based compensation expenses   9,825     9,098     6,297     33,106     24,734  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   13,474     15,890     15,890     38,248     47,670  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     6,177     -     6,177  
(Gain) loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (223 )   (77,737 )   2,673     (1,748 )   (74,851 )
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (430,622 )   2,235     (7,112 )   (411,772 )   (6,162 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   (56,159 )   -     -     (62,291 )   -  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   601     528     238     1,849     1,344  
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders   2,396     2,566     1,566     6,896     6,698  
Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary   -     -     (52,583 )   -     (52,583 )
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (2,591 )   (3,128 )   (4,070 )   (3,276 )   (9,509 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   26,679     (3,572 )   (10,521 )   50,596     (13,369 )
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   698     (1,115 )   (1,311 )   (1,861 )   (3,693 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   76,935     97,302     81,153     149,278     228,322  
                     
                     
                     
Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   1.07     1.45     1.30     2.06     3.43  
——Diluted   0.96     1.29     1.22     1.89     3.12  
                     
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   72,060,234     67,273,951     62,266,339     72,421,032     66,633,991  
——Diluted   82,157,570     76,872,137     67,669,387     82,731,200     75,061,963  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 468,577     27,224     -     495,801  
Others 25,486     46,241     (459 )   71,268  
               
Total net revenues 494,063     73,465     (459 )   567,069  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (299,231 )   (58,785 )   102     (357,914 )
               
Gross profit 194,832     14,680     (357 )   209,155  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (39,684 )   (32,191 )   267     (71,608 )
Sales and marketing expenses (75,715 )   (16,828 )   28     (92,515 )
General and administrative expenses (11,297 )   (15,904 )   62     (27,139 )
               
Total operating expenses (126,696 )   (64,923 )   357     (191,262 )
               
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries -     (6,177 )   -     (6,177 )
Other income (expenses) 373     (40 )   -     333  
               
Operating income (loss) 68,509     (56,460 )   -     12,049  
               
Interest expenses (1,768 )   (1,667 )   1,296     (2,139 )
Interest income and investment income 11,158     37,468     (1,296 )   47,330  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net (4,349 )   (794 )   -     (5,143 )
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     (2,673 )   -     (2,673 )
Gain on fair value change of investments 312     6,800     -     7,112  
               
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 73,862     (17,326 )   -     56,536  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (3,626 )   625     -     (3,001 )
               
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 70,236     (16,701 )   -     53,535  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     11,545     -     11,545  
               
Net income (loss) 70,236     (5,156 )   -     65,080  
               


                   
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments.
                   
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                   
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2023
                   
    BIGO
 		  All other
 		  Total
    US$   US$   US$
                   
Cost of revenues   406     87     493  
Research and development expenses   1,752     2,356     4,108  
Sales and marketing expenses   37     73     110  
General and administrative expenses   20     1,566     1,586  
                   


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2023
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss)   68,509     (56,460 )   12,049  
Share-based compensation expenses   2,215     4,082     6,297  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     4,665     15,890  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   -     6,177     6,177  
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   81,949     (41,536 )   40,413  
             
             
Net income (loss)   70,236     (5,156 )   65,080  
Share-based compensation expenses   2,215     4,082     6,297  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     4,665     15,890  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   -     6,177     6,177  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     2,673     2,673  
Gain on fair value change of investments   (312 )   (6,800 )   (7,112 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     238     238  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (1,415 )   (2,655 )   (4,070 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     (10,521 )   (10,521 )
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   81,949     (7,297 )   74,652  
             


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 445,169     31,812     -     476,981  
Others 25,885     44,860     (392 )   70,353  
               
Total net revenues 471,054     76,672     (392 )   547,334  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (287,587 )   (62,069 )   90     (349,566 )
               
Gross profit 183,467     14,603     (302 )   197,768  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (41,727 )   (34,042 )   229     (75,540 )
Sales and marketing expenses (70,652 )   (16,574 )   21     (87,205 )
General and administrative expenses (12,587 )   (16,431 )   52     (28,966 )
               
Total operating expenses (124,966 )   (67,047 )   302     (191,711 )
               
Other income 1,914     1,468     -     3,382  
               
Operating income (loss) 60,415     (50,976 )   -     9,439  
               
Interest expenses (1,727 )   (2,643 )   1,313     (3,057 )
Interest income and investment income 9,882     38,033     (1,313 )   46,602  
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 22,031     (1,715 )   -     20,316  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     77,737     -     77,737  
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,460 )   225     -     (2,235 )
               
Income before income tax expenses 88,141     60,661     -     148,802  
               
Income tax expenses (4,478 )   (904 )   -     (5,382 )
               
Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,663     59,757     -     143,420  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     3,885     -     3,885  
               
Net income 83,663     63,642     -     147,305  
               


                   
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments.
                   
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                   
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023
                   
    BIGO
 		  All other
 		  Total
    US$   US$   US$
                   
Cost of revenues   410     615     1,025  
Research and development expenses   2,532     2,994     5,526  
Sales and marketing expenses   170     150     320  
General and administrative expenses   700     1,527     2,227  
                   


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss)   60,415     (50,976 )   9,439  
Share-based compensation expenses   3,812     5,286     9,098  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     4,665     15,890  
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   75,452     (41,025 )   34,427  
             
             
Net income   83,663     63,642     147,305  
Share-based compensation expenses   3,812     5,286     9,098  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     4,665     15,890  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     (77,737 )   (77,737 )
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments   2,460     (225 )   2,235  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     528     528  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (1,415 )   (1,713 )   (3,128 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     (3,572 )   (3,572 )
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   99,745     (9,126 )   90,619  
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 459,020     83,737     -     542,757  
Others 24,312     19,709     (49 )   43,972  
               
Total net revenues 483,332     103,446     (49 )   586,729  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (292,662 )   (73,901 )   49     (366,514 )
               
Gross profit 190,670     29,545     -     220,215  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (35,618 )   (25,589 )   -     (61,207 )
Sales and marketing expenses (75,460 )   (21,381 )   -     (96,841 )
General and administrative expenses (22,715 )   (21,450 )   -     (44,165 )
               
Total operating expenses (133,793 )   (68,420 )   -     (202,213 )
               
Other income 1,088     737     -     1,825  
               
Operating income (loss) 57,965     (38,138 )   -     19,827  
               
Interest expenses (1,242 )   (2,873 )   952     (3,163 )
Interest income and investment income 2,439     23,480     (952 )   24,967  
Foreign currency exchange gains, net 15,388     176     -     15,564  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     223     -     223  
Gain on fair value change of investments 367     430,255     -     430,622  
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative -     56,159     -     56,159  
               
Income before income tax expenses 74,917     469,282     -     544,199  
               
Income tax expenses (4,435 )   (3,446 )   -     (7,881 )
               
Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 70,482     465,836     -     536,318  
               
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     (26,800 )   -     (26,800 )
               
Net income 70,482     439,036     -     509,518  
               


               
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments.
               
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
               
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022
               
    BIGO   All other
 		  Total
    US$   US$   US$
               
Cost of revenues   357     699     1,056  
Research and development expenses   3,231     3,418     6,649  
Sales and marketing expenses   (158 )   96     (62 )
General and administrative expenses   766     1,416     2,182  
               


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss)   57,965     (38,138 )   19,827  
Share-based compensation expenses   4,196     5,629     9,825  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     2,249     13,474  
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   73,386     (30,260 )   43,126  
             
             
Net income   70,482     439,036     509,518  
Share-based compensation expenses   4,196     5,629     9,825  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     2,249     13,474  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     (223 )   (223 )
Gain on fair value change of investments   (367 )   (430,255 )   (430,622 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   -     (56,159 )   (56,159 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     601     601  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (1,415 )   (1,176 )   (2,591 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     26,679     26,679  
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   84,121     (13,619 )   70,502  
             

 


