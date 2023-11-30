JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

Net revenues were US$567.1 million, compared to US$586.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

were US$567.1 million, compared to US$586.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY 2 was US$72.9 million, compared to US$515.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

was US$72.9 million, compared to US$515.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$81.2 million, compared to US$76.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 14.0% to 40.3 million from 35.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

increased by 14.0% to 40.3 million from 35.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Average mobile MAUs of Likee was 41.0 million, compared to 50.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

was 41.0 million, compared to 50.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Average mobile MAUs of Hago was 5.0 million, compared to 7.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

was 5.0 million, compared to 7.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Global average mobile MAUs 4 increased by 2.6% to 276.8 million from 269.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

increased by 2.6% to 276.8 million from 269.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) 5 increased by 6.6% to 1.61 million from 1.51 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

(including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) increased by 6.6% to 1.61 million from 1.51 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 was US$253.4, compared to US$259.8 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “We delivered a robust performance during the third quarter, highlighted by the ongoing recovery of BIGO’s revenue, profit, and user activity. As we continued to flexibly adapt to market dynamics and leveraged our local operational advantages, BIGO’s revenue for the third quarter grew by 2.2% year over year and by 4.9% compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, our dedicated operational strategies to optimize users’ content and social experiences drove BIGO’s enhanced user engagement and monetization. During the quarter, our global average mobile MAUs grew by 2.6% year over year and reached 276.8 million. Notably, Bigo Live sustained its strong growth trajectory in MAUs, increasing by 14.0% year over year to 40.3 million, while maintaining healthy growth in paying users and sequential improvement in average revenue per paying user.”

“During the third quarter, we maintained our commitment to return value to shareholders, as we repurchased an additional 43.5 million of our shares. In the first three quarters of 2023, we have returned an aggregate amount of US$355.4 million to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Moving forward, we remain committed to driving business recovery through product and operational innovation, fostering steady growth in operating cash flow, while prioritizing initiatives that align with our long-term strategies. With our proven business model and execution capabilities, we remain confident that we are well positioned to seize growth opportunities and generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$567.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$586.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Live streaming revenues were US$495.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$542.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to our proactive adjustments to certain non-core products and the decrease in the average revenue per paying user of BIGO, partially offset by the increase in the number of paying users of BIGO.

Other revenues increased by 62.1% to US$71.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$44.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 2.3% to US$357.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$366.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs were US$232.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$245.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Gross profit was US$209.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$220.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Gross margin was 36.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 37.5% in the corresponding period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Operating expenses were US$191.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$202.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$92.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$96.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to the Company’s optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies across various product lines to be more focused on return-on-investment and effectiveness of user acquisition. Research and development expenses increased to US$71.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$61.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was US$12.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of US$19.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Operating income margin was 2.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income margin of 3.4% in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$40.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$43.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 7.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 7.4% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$72.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of US$515.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Our net income was higher in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a one-off remeasurement gain of an equity investment recorded upon the consolidation of the investee as previously announced on August 22, 2022, as part of the “gain on fair value change of investments.” Net income margin was 12.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income margin of 87.8% in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$81.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$76.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 14.3% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 13.1% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was US$1.86 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net income per ADS of US$6.28 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was US$1.22 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to US$0.96 in the corresponding period of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$3,822.8 million. For the third quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was US$72.9 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,215.9 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 60.8 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$551 million and US$579 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company had repurchased US$43.5 million of its shares pursuant to the pre-existing US$800 million share repurchase program. In November 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized the renewal and continued usage of the unutilized quota under the pre-existing share repurchase program of US$530 million, which would originally expire in late November 2023, for another 12-month period commencing from the date hereof.

Director Appointment

The Company today announced the appointment of Ms. Ting Li, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, to serve as a director of the Company, effective November 30, 2023.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the global economy; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

1 On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed in the future, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. On August 22, 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Shopline Corporation Limited (“Shopline”). As a result of and upon the closing of the transaction, the financial results of Shopline have been fully consolidated by the Company since September 6, 2022. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding YY Live.

2 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$8.3 million and US$438.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.



8 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December 31,

September 30,

2022

2023

US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,214,449 1,239,733 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 303,370 317,105 Short-term deposits 2,360,545 1,911,162 Restricted short-term deposits 47,741 82,243 Short-term investments 362,640 272,542 Accounts receivable, net 117,927 119,884 Amounts due from related parties 1,794 1,290 Prepayments and other current assets(1) 236,183 228,250 Total current assets 4,644,649 4,172,209 Non-current assets Investments 660,404 544,203 Property and equipment, net 343,201 377,050 Land use rights, net 330,005 313,875 Intangible assets, net 398,300 349,716 Right-of-use assets, net 33,196 29,415 Goodwill 2,649,307 2,649,260 Other non-current assets 12,591 13,455 Total non-current assets 4,427,004 4,276,974 Total assets 9,071,653 8,449,183 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity Short-term loan 37,270 71,311 Accounts payable 56,000 57,101 Deferred revenue 86,014 75,766 Advances from customers 3,532 5,765 Income taxes payable 78,103 84,630 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1) 2,360,002 2,341,376 Amounts due to related parties 3,225 2,388 Lease liabilities due within one year 12,451 10,460 Convertible bonds 435,087 405,364 Total current liabilities 3,071,684 3,054,161 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 401,173 - Lease liabilities 21,601 19,654 Deferred revenue 9,765 11,032 Deferred tax liabilities 64,262 56,165 Other non-current liabilities 436 - Total non-current liabilities 497,237 86,851 Total liabilities 3,568,921 3,141,012





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December 31, September 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ Mezzanine equity 91,366 21,733 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,066,177,028 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 889,400,255 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, respectively) 13 9 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 3 3 Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 251,663,436 and 428,440,209 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) (655,141 ) (913,939 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,277,978 3,255,707 Statutory reserves 32,536 32,132 Retained earnings 2,685,063 2,907,253 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,235 ) (222,388 ) Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 5,178,217 5,058,777 Non-controlling interests 233,149 227,661 Total shareholders’ equity 5,411,366 5,286,438 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 9,071,653 8,449,183 (1) JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date has recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming(1) 542,757 476,981 495,801 1,698,095 1,493,175 Others 43,972 70,353 71,268 108,512 204,856 Total net revenues 586,729 547,334 567,069 1,806,607 1,698,031 Cost of revenues(2) (366,514 ) (349,566 ) (357,914 ) (1,166,809 ) (1,086,482 ) Gross profit 220,215 197,768 209,155 639,798 611,549 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (61,207 ) (75,540 ) (71,608 ) (188,181 ) (222,923 ) Sales and marketing expenses (96,841 ) (87,205 ) (92,515 ) (299,623 ) (277,319 ) General and administrative expenses (44,165 ) (28,966 ) (27,139 ) (99,940 ) (88,074 ) Total operating expenses (202,213 ) (191,711 ) (191,262 ) (587,744 ) (588,316 ) Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - (6,177 ) - (6,177 ) Other income 1,825 3,382 333 12,852 6,963 Operating income 19,827 9,439 12,049 64,906 24,019 Interest expenses (3,163 ) (3,057 ) (2,139 ) (9,588 ) (8,305 ) Interest income and investment income 24,967 46,602 47,330 61,128 138,067 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 15,564 20,316 (5,143 ) 24,709 5,252 Gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 223 77,737 (2,673 ) 1,748 74,851 Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments 430,622 (2,235 ) 7,112 411,772 6,162 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative 56,159 - - 62,291 - Income before income tax expenses 544,199 148,802 56,536 616,966 240,046 Income tax expenses (7,881 ) (5,382 ) (3,001 ) (30,020 ) (16,541 ) Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 536,318 143,420 53,535 586,946 223,505 Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (26,800 ) 3,885 11,545 (95,326 ) 8,824 Net income 509,518 147,305 65,080 491,620 232,329 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders 5,735 7,798 7,812 14,807 23,652 Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 515,253 155,103 72,892 506,427 255,981 Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value (1,396 ) (1,566 ) (1,566 ) (3,896 ) (4,698 ) Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary - - 52,583 - 52,583 Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares (1,000 ) (1,000 ) - (3,000 ) (2,000 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 512,857 152,537 123,909 499,531 301,866





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022 2023

2023

2022

2023

US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net income per ADS ——Basic 7.12 2.27 1.99 6.90 4.53 ——Diluted 6.28 2.02 1.86 6.15 4.11 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS ——Basic 72,060,234 67,273,951 62,266,339 72,421,032 66,633,991 ——Diluted 82,157,570 76,872,137 67,669,387 82,731,200 75,061,963 (1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022 2023

2023

2022

2023

US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Mainland China 118,598 67,535 59,525 357,471 235,833 Others 424,159 409,446 436,276 1,340,624 1,257,342 (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022 2023

2023

2022

2023

US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,056 1,025 493 6,945 2,754 Research and development expenses 6,649 5,526 4,108 18,152 15,395 Sales and marketing expenses (62 ) 320 110 471 664 General and administrative expenses 2,182 2,227 1,586 7,538 5,921





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Operating income 19,827 9,439 12,049 64,906 24,019 Share-based compensation expenses 9,825 9,098 6,297 33,106 24,734 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 13,474 15,890 15,890 38,248 47,670 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - 6,177 - 6,177 Non-GAAP operating income 43,126 34,427 40,413 136,260 102,600 Net income 509,518 147,305 65,080 491,620 232,329 Share-based compensation expenses 9,825 9,098 6,297 33,106 24,734 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 13,474 15,890 15,890 38,248 47,670 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - 6,177 - 6,177 (Gain) loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments (223 ) (77,737 ) 2,673 (1,748 ) (74,851 ) (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (430,622 ) 2,235 (7,112 ) (411,772 ) (6,162 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (56,159 ) - - (62,291 ) - Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 601 528 238 1,849 1,344 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2,591 ) (3,128 ) (4,070 ) (3,276 ) (9,509 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 26,679 (3,572 ) (10,521 ) 50,596 (13,369 ) Non-GAAP net income 70,502 90,619 74,652 136,332 208,363 Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 512,857 152,537 123,909 499,531 301,866 Share-based compensation expenses 9,825 9,098 6,297 33,106 24,734 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 13,474 15,890 15,890 38,248 47,670 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - 6,177 - 6,177 (Gain) loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments (223 ) (77,737 ) 2,673 (1,748 ) (74,851 ) (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (430,622 ) 2,235 (7,112 ) (411,772 ) (6,162 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (56,159 ) - - (62,291 ) - Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 601 528 238 1,849 1,344 Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders 2,396 2,566 1,566 6,896 6,698 Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary - - (52,583 ) - (52,583 ) Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2,591 ) (3,128 ) (4,070 ) (3,276 ) (9,509 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 26,679 (3,572 ) (10,521 ) 50,596 (13,369 ) Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders 698 (1,115 ) (1,311 ) (1,861 ) (3,693 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 76,935 97,302 81,153 149,278 228,322 Non-GAAP net income per ADS ——Basic 1.07 1.45 1.30 2.06 3.43 ——Diluted 0.96 1.29 1.22 1.89 3.12 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS ——Basic 72,060,234 67,273,951 62,266,339 72,421,032 66,633,991 ——Diluted 82,157,570 76,872,137 67,669,387 82,731,200 75,061,963





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 BIGO All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 468,577 27,224 - 495,801 Others 25,486 46,241 (459 ) 71,268 Total net revenues 494,063 73,465 (459 ) 567,069 Cost of revenues(2) (299,231 ) (58,785 ) 102 (357,914 ) Gross profit 194,832 14,680 (357 ) 209,155 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (39,684 ) (32,191 ) 267 (71,608 ) Sales and marketing expenses (75,715 ) (16,828 ) 28 (92,515 ) General and administrative expenses (11,297 ) (15,904 ) 62 (27,139 ) Total operating expenses (126,696 ) (64,923 ) 357 (191,262 ) Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - (6,177 ) - (6,177 ) Other income (expenses) 373 (40 ) - 333 Operating income (loss) 68,509 (56,460 ) - 12,049 Interest expenses (1,768 ) (1,667 ) 1,296 (2,139 ) Interest income and investment income 11,158 37,468 (1,296 ) 47,330 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (4,349 ) (794 ) - (5,143 ) Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (2,673 ) - (2,673 ) Gain on fair value change of investments 312 6,800 - 7,112 Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 73,862 (17,326 ) - 56,536 Income tax (expenses) benefits (3,626 ) 625 - (3,001 ) Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 70,236 (16,701 ) - 53,535 Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes - 11,545 - 11,545 Net income (loss) 70,236 (5,156 ) - 65,080





(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 BIGO

All other

Total

US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 406 87 493 Research and development expenses 1,752 2,356 4,108 Sales and marketing expenses 37 73 110 General and administrative expenses 20 1,566 1,586





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 68,509 (56,460 ) 12,049 Share-based compensation expenses 2,215 4,082 6,297 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - 6,177 6,177 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 81,949 (41,536 ) 40,413 Net income (loss) 70,236 (5,156 ) 65,080 Share-based compensation expenses 2,215 4,082 6,297 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - 6,177 6,177 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 2,673 2,673 Gain on fair value change of investments (312 ) (6,800 ) (7,112 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 238 238 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) (2,655 ) (4,070 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - (10,521 ) (10,521 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 81,949 (7,297 ) 74,652





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 BIGO All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 445,169 31,812 - 476,981 Others 25,885 44,860 (392 ) 70,353 Total net revenues 471,054 76,672 (392 ) 547,334 Cost of revenues(2) (287,587 ) (62,069 ) 90 (349,566 ) Gross profit 183,467 14,603 (302 ) 197,768 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (41,727 ) (34,042 ) 229 (75,540 ) Sales and marketing expenses (70,652 ) (16,574 ) 21 (87,205 ) General and administrative expenses (12,587 ) (16,431 ) 52 (28,966 ) Total operating expenses (124,966 ) (67,047 ) 302 (191,711 ) Other income 1,914 1,468 - 3,382 Operating income (loss) 60,415 (50,976 ) - 9,439 Interest expenses (1,727 ) (2,643 ) 1,313 (3,057 ) Interest income and investment income 9,882 38,033 (1,313 ) 46,602 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 22,031 (1,715 ) - 20,316 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 77,737 - 77,737 (Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,460 ) 225 - (2,235 ) Income before income tax expenses 88,141 60,661 - 148,802 Income tax expenses (4,478 ) (904 ) - (5,382 ) Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,663 59,757 - 143,420 Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes - 3,885 - 3,885 Net income 83,663 63,642 - 147,305





(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 BIGO

All other

Total

US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 410 615 1,025 Research and development expenses 2,532 2,994 5,526 Sales and marketing expenses 170 150 320 General and administrative expenses 700 1,527 2,227





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 60,415 (50,976 ) 9,439 Share-based compensation expenses 3,812 5,286 9,098 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 75,452 (41,025 ) 34,427 Net income 83,663 63,642 147,305 Share-based compensation expenses 3,812 5,286 9,098 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (77,737 ) (77,737 ) Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments 2,460 (225 ) 2,235 Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 528 528 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) (1,713 ) (3,128 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - (3,572 ) (3,572 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 99,745 (9,126 ) 90,619





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 BIGO All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 459,020 83,737 - 542,757 Others 24,312 19,709 (49 ) 43,972 Total net revenues 483,332 103,446 (49 ) 586,729 Cost of revenues(2) (292,662 ) (73,901 ) 49 (366,514 ) Gross profit 190,670 29,545 - 220,215 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (35,618 ) (25,589 ) - (61,207 ) Sales and marketing expenses (75,460 ) (21,381 ) - (96,841 ) General and administrative expenses (22,715 ) (21,450 ) - (44,165 ) Total operating expenses (133,793 ) (68,420 ) - (202,213 ) Other income 1,088 737 - 1,825 Operating income (loss) 57,965 (38,138 ) - 19,827 Interest expenses (1,242 ) (2,873 ) 952 (3,163 ) Interest income and investment income 2,439 23,480 (952 ) 24,967 Foreign currency exchange gains, net 15,388 176 - 15,564 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 223 - 223 Gain on fair value change of investments 367 430,255 - 430,622 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - 56,159 - 56,159 Income before income tax expenses 74,917 469,282 - 544,199 Income tax expenses (4,435 ) (3,446 ) - (7,881 ) Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 70,482 465,836 - 536,318 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (26,800 ) - (26,800 ) Net income 70,482 439,036 - 509,518





(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 BIGO All other

Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 357 699 1,056 Research and development expenses 3,231 3,418 6,649 Sales and marketing expenses (158 ) 96 (62 ) General and administrative expenses 766 1,416 2,182





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 57,965 (38,138 ) 19,827 Share-based compensation expenses 4,196 5,629 9,825 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 2,249 13,474 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 73,386 (30,260 ) 43,126 Net income 70,482 439,036 509,518 Share-based compensation expenses 4,196 5,629 9,825 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 2,249 13,474 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (223 ) (223 ) Gain on fair value change of investments (367 ) (430,255 ) (430,622 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - (56,159 ) (56,159 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 601 601 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) (1,176 ) (2,591 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - 26,679 26,679 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 84,121 (13,619 ) 70,502



