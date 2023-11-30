Award-winning Podcaster, Veronica V. Sopher Announces the Launch of Her Rebranded Podcast: "School Leader Soundbites"
SUGAR LAND, TX, U.S., November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica V. Sopher, K-12 school communications expert and consultant, has launched her rebranded podcast, "School Leader Soundbites." The podcast, which officially launched this past Friday, marks a significant step in Sopher’s ongoing commitment to providing valuable insights and strategies to education leaders and professionals.
“I have worked side-by-side with superintendents for years, and I know the challenges they face on a daily basis, especially in this post COVID world,” Sopher shared. “Strong strategic communication planning and the use of technology can often mitigate some of these challenges and offer transparent and engaging access for parents, staff and the community.”
"School Leader Soundbites" is an evolution of Sopher's previous podcast, "Saturday Soundbites," and focuses on delivering concise, actionable, and insightful content specifically tailored for K-12 marketing and communications. The podcast aims to empower K-12 superintendents and educational leaders with the knowledge and resources they need to excel in their challenging roles and positively impact their school communities' culture.
The podcast is sponsored by K12 Insight, a leader in building stronger relationships between schools and their communities. K12 Insight is dedicated to enhancing educational experiences through open dialogue and is committed to helping schools gather critical feedback, manage complex issues, and drive positive change.
"I am thrilled to launch 'School Leader Soundbites' and continue our journey of learning and growing together in the K-12 space," said Sopher. "This podcast is a reflection of my passion for education and my dedication to supporting school leaders in their communication and marketing efforts. I am grateful for the support of K12 Insight, whose commitment to fostering trust and engagement in education aligns perfectly with the mission of our podcast."
"School Leader Soundbites" will feature solo episodes with Sopher sharing her expertise on various topics relevant to K-12 education. Listeners can expect discussions on effective communication strategies, crisis management, marketing efforts, engaging newsletters and bulletins, and much more. The podcast will also highlight the innovative tools and strategies provided by K12 Insight, demonstrating their impact on school communications and stakeholder engagement.
The podcast is available on Sopher's website and on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released weekly, providing listeners with ongoing support and guidance.
For more information about "School Leader Soundbites," or to schedule an interview with Sopher, please contact info@smartgirlmarketing.com.
About Veronica V. Sopher
Veronica V. Sopher is a respected voice in the field of K-12 education, known for her expertise in communications and marketing. With more than two decades of experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the educational landscape, Veronica is a sought-after consultant and speaker. She is mentor and coach to other school communication professionals and recently served as the president of the Texas Schools Public Relations Association. She is also an active member of the National Schools Public Relations Association and serves on the Public Relations Society of America - Houston Chapter’s Board.
Her career spans roles in public relations, marketing, and event management, where she has demonstrated a knack for innovation and impact. Her meticulous attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to foster meaningful relationships have made her a valuable asset in brand cultivation and educational leadership.
About K12 Insight
K12 Insight works with school districts across the country to build trust and strengthen relationships with their communities. Their suite of tools, including the customer service and intelligence platform Let's Talk, helps districts streamline communications, address concerns, and make data-driven decisions.
