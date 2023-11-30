New Book Charts the Inspirational Rise of Hannah Waddingham

How To Be A Lioness (Not A Panda): Find Your Roar With The Women of Ted Lasso What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted's Positive Approach Can Help You, by Lucy Broadbent became an Amazon best seller Author Lucy Broadbent

How The Women in Ted Lasso Serve As Role Models to Encourage and Empower Other Women

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How To Be A Lioness: Find Your Roar With The Women of Ted Lasso is the much-anticipated new book by best-selling author and motivational speaker Lucy Broadbent helping all women 'Believe' in themselves.

Including interviews with Ted Lasso's lead actors Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, as well as scientific studies and motivational anecdotes from the show, the book is a must-read for all Lasso fans, but especially women seeking inspiration to overcome obstacles and achieve their own goals. It highlights the advantages that grow when women support each other.

Fans of the show will remember that Rebecca, played by Waddingham, is the powerful female boss of a soccer club made up entirely of men. Her leadership as an authoritative, capable woman serves as a role model in the real-life employment market where women bosses remain a minority. She also befriends Keeley, a junior woman, whose own career ambitions are realized thanks to her mentorship. Studies repeatedly show that when women support each other, both through personal friendships and mentorships, everyone benefits.

"Rebecca and Keeley make perfect examples of women supporting women," explains Lucy Broadbent. "Just as self-improvement lessons encouraging us to be our best selves are hidden in the Ted Lasso DNA, there are motivational life lessons to be unearthed from the show for women too. Through their iconic friendship, Rebecca and Keeley show us how to find resilience in the face of difficulty, how to be great leaders in the workplace, and how friendship has the potential to boost confidence and empower. I wanted to write a book that would help other women find their own inner strength. Rebecca and Keeley set the stage."

When Waddingham and Temple first met at the pilot read-through of the Ted Lasso script, they both imagined that as the only lead women in a show full of men, their TV characters would be pitted against each other. That is the typical TV trope. But in Ted Lasso, the opposite turns out to be true. Waddingham and Temple's on-stage friendship also spread to their personal lives which is chronicled in the book.

Recruiting the help of psychologists, life coaches and leadership experts, Broadbent examines the 'truth-bombs' that often hold women back, including lack of self-confidence. She then presents solutions that are relatable, helpful and includes many of the confidence boosting tips from the show. Waddingham's own story - a single mom who finds world-wide success late in her late forties - is particularly inspirational in the guide.

At a time when the world continues to navigate challenging times, when women still typically earn 80 percent of what men do, and hold only 28 percent of the board seats on publicly traded companies, "How To Be A Lioness" serves as a timely reminder of the strength and resilience of women.

This is the second in Lucy Broadbent's Ted Lasso Books series, following the success of What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted's Positive Approach Can Help You which became an Amazon best-seller. She is a celebrity journalist and has been a contributor to The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Daily Telegraph, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan and Glamor magazines.

Lucy Broadbent is available for interviews. For details: www.lucybroadbent.net

How To Be A Lioness (Not A Panda): Find Your Roar With the Women of Ted Lasso is available on Amazon as a paperback $9.99, or ebook $4.99.