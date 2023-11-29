Submit Release
Tennessee Attorney General Appeals Decision in Airport Authority Case

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 | 04:28pm

NASHVILLE – On Wednesday, November 29, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a notice of appeal of the injunction issued by the court in the case of Metro v. Lee. The motion, filed in the Tennessee Court of Appeals, is the first step in appealing the judges’ decision which was issued on October 31, 2023.

“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors,” Press Secretary Tim Meads said in a statement.  

