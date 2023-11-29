Submit Release
Mesa Air Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 14th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 800-857-9792 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (found here). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 89 cities in 40 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2023, Mesa operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 277 daily departures and four 737 cargo aircraft. The Company had approximately 2,300 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as either United Express or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.

