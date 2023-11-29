KPFK Radio Host Aaron Jacobs with his band The Swing Tones Tribute the Rat Pack at The Write-Off Room

Aaron Jacobs tributes Dean Martin in The Swing Tones presents The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Rat Pack takes the stage with holiday classics and popular tunes honoring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Stu James tributing Sammy Davis Jr. in The Swing Tones presents the Rat Pack Holiday Tribute

Add Glamour to the Holiday Calendar:

The Swing Tones Tribute to the Rat Pack at The Write-Off Room

Studio City, CA – [Wednesday, November 29, 2023] The Swing Tones are set to transform The Write-Off Room into a haven of timeless elegance and holiday cheer for their much-anticipated Rat Pack Tribute on Sunday, Dec. 3. This special event promises to add a touch of class and nostalgia to the holiday festivities, transporting the audience back to the golden era of entertainment.

Renowned for their captivating renditions of classic hits, The Swing Tones will bring the magic of the Rat Pack to Studio City. The iconic tunes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. will fill the air, creating a festive atmosphere to celebrate the season.

The performance is full of favorite holiday melodies from “White Christmas” to “Santa Baby” as well as Rat Pack favorites such as “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” and “Mr. Bojangles” to name a few.

🎄 Event Details:

● Date: December 3

● Time: 7-10 p.m.

● Venue: The Write-Off Room, Studio City

● Ticket Information: https://aaronjacobsproductions.com/event/the-rat-pack-holiday-tribute-2/

"The holidays is a very special time" said Aaron Jacobs, Executive Producer & Lead Vocalist. "Matching that to the delightful melodies of the Rat Pack with our Swing Tones vocal jazz will have guests drifting down memory lane, singing these timeless melodies the rest of the season!”

Known for their dynamic stage presence and pitch-perfect harmonies, The Swing Tones are sure to infuse the holiday atmosphere with a yuletide transformation of their signature sound. Celebrate the season with family and friends with The Swing Tones at The Write Off Room in the heart of Studio City.

Vocalists: Aaron Jacobs

Erin Ben-Moche

Tiah Gina

Stu James

Tod Macofsky

Pianist & Music Director: James Morgan

Bassist: Susan Quam

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophone/Clarinet: Michael Czaja

Trumpet: Didier Reyes

The Swing Tones debuted at Summer Swing Nights in 2018 at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo with a mission to preserve the legacies of big band and swing music while contemporizing the experience with some modern twists. Highlighting vocal harmonic sounds such as “The Andrews Sisters” and “The Manhattan Transfer,” The Swing Tones also take modern tunes and “swingify” them, like the popular Postmodern Jukebox. aaronjacobsproductions.com

The Write-Off Room, nestled in the heart of Studio City, stands as a premier destination for live entertainment, offering an intimate setting where music aficionados can revel in extraordinary performances. With its commitment to curating unforgettable experiences, The Write-Off Room has become a cherished hub for artists and audiences alike, fostering a vibrant community that celebrates the magic of live music in all its forms. thewriteoffroom.com

