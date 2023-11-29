Phillips Edison & Company to Host Investment Community Day

CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host its Investment Community Day on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. In-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. A live webcast will be provided.



PECO’s leadership team will provide an update on the Company's strategy, integrated operating platform, long-term growth opportunities, and other business and financial matters.

Webcast Details: PECO Investment Community Day

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Webcast: PECO Investment Community Day 2023

The live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude by 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To view the live broadcast, participants should access the site at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those attending via live webcast, questions for management may be submitted to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com at any time prior to, or during, the event. Following the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Media:

Cherilyn Megill, Chief Marketing Officer

(801) 415-4373, cmegill@phillipsedison.com



