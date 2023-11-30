Pueblo Announces Support for Lead Guitar Through End-of-Year Giving Match Campaign
This initiative aligns with our mission to support community-driven projects... Together with Lead Guitar we are making a real difference in the lives of these young students. ”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo, a Modigent company, is proud to announce its continued support for Lead Guitar, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music education in underserved communities. Building on a longstanding partnership since 2016, Pueblo announced today an End-of-Year Giving Match Campaign that will further extend its impact on youth music education.
— Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent
As a part of this End-of-Year Giving Match Campaign, Pueblo pledged to match donations made to Lead Guitar, up to $25,000, aiming to extend the impact of the program. This campaign is a call to action for individuals and businesses alike to join in supporting a cause that fosters talent and builds life skills through music education.
“This initiative aligns with our mission to support community-driven projects that offer long-term benefits. We are excited about the future of this partnership and the potential it holds for reaching more students in need, in more schools and communities," added Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. "Together with Lead Guitar we are making a real difference in the lives of these young students."
Since 2016, Pueblo has raised over $126,000 for Lead Guitar, directly benefiting more than 1,060 students across Phoenix schools. This support has not only facilitated access to quality music education but has also significantly contributed to improving students' academic performance, focus, and attendance.
Brad Richter, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lead Guitar, expressed his gratitude: "We are immensely thankful for Pueblo’s support over the years. These contributions have been instrumental in shaping the future of more than a thousand young individuals. Through Pueblo’s generosity, students have not only learned the art of music but have also developed vital life skills. This longstanding partnership is a testament to Pueblo’s commitment to making a real difference in our communities."
Lead Guitar's program has been key in providing a creative outlet for students, offering them opportunities to learn from international teaching artists, and perform in prestigious concert halls.
For more information on the End-of-Year Giving Match Campaign or to make a donation, please visit Donate (paypal.com)
About Pueblo
Pueblo, a Modigent company, is a leading provider in commercial HVAC, plumbing and mechanical controls. Committed to excellence and community engagement, Pueblo strives to make a positive impact through various social responsibility initiatives.
Ania Kubicki
Angles Communications
+16027039901 ext.
ania@anglespr.com