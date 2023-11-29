CBP Houston seizes 52 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside music drums

HOUSTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Houston Field Office today announced the seizure of over 52 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside large standing musical drums.

CBP Officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) targeted an outbound cargo shipment manifested as “Skids of Drums” in transit to London. Further investigation from the CBP officers, CBP narcotics detector canine team, and a non-intrusive inspection (NII) using a mobile x-ray scanner indicated anomalies in the 9-drum shipment to the tune of 52.2 kilograms of marijuana – or just over 115 pounds.

101 total bundles of marijuana were discovered inside the drums and were marked with names such as “MOOCHIE RUNTZ,” “PBG,” “ZEKEAL,” “GELATO,” and “BLUE SKITTLES.”

“CBP’s diligence in rooting out illegal activity not only takes a huge amount of dangerous marijuana off the street but starves a drug trafficking organization of significant revenue that would have generated from its sale,” said Steven Scofield, Acting Port Director for the Houston CBP Office of Field Operations. “We will continue to relentless pursue criminal networks who hide behind fake corporations and other illicit methods with our law enforcement partners so we make our neighborhoods and communities safer.”

CBP referred the case to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Marijuana is a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning that it has a high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision. The effect of marijuana on perception and coordination are responsible for serious impairments in learning, associative processes, and psychomotor behavior (driving abilities). Long term, regular use can lead to physical dependence and withdrawal following discontinuation, as well as psychological addiction or dependence. Clinical studies show many other damaging physiological, psychological, and behavioral effects of marijuana abuse.