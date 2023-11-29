CBP Officers in Lewiston Seize 11 Pounds of Marijuana with Estimated Value of $30,000

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Lewiston Bridge border crossing discovered 11 lbs. of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

On November 28, CBP officers selected a cargo shipment that was manifested as a “Puzzle Activity Box” for an additional examination to ensure trade compliance. Upon further inspection of the shipment, CBP officers discovered 10 vacuum-sealed packages that contained a green-leafy-substance. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and had an estimated street value of more than $30,000.

Vacuum-sealed marijuana with an approximate weight of 11 lbs. manifested as “Puzzle Activity Box”, discovered at the Lewiston, N.Y. border crossing.

“The officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our CBP officers’ commitment to secure our border prevented this contraband from entering our community.”

