NOAA ocean acidification lecture, 1 December 2023, University of Delaware

Published 29 November 2023 Events Leave a Comment

Date and time: 1 December 2023, 11:30 a.m.

Location: Trabant Theater, University of Delaware

Dr Richard A. Feely, NOAA Senior Fellow at the NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, will give lecture on the chemical and ecological impacts of ocean acidification.

Please join us on Friday, Dec. 1, at 11:30 a.m. in Trabant Theater for a special School of Marine Science and Policy seminar on the chemical and ecological impacts of ocean acidification: “The Combined Effects of Ocean Acidification and Respiration on Habitat Suitability for Marine Calcifiers Along the West Coast of North America”.

The lecture will be followed by a reception in Trabant Multipurpose Rooms A/B.

Registration is required for this event. Register online.

UD Daily, 21 November 2023. Article.

