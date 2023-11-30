Creating Change, Building Futures: Roots' Initiative Grants Free Rent for a Year to Three Atlanta Residents in 2024
A Beacon of Hope in Atlanta's Housing LandscapeATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Real Estate Investment Community, the Atlanta-based real estate impact investment fund founded by lifelong Atlanta residents, announced today that they are pioneering a transformative initiative to bring awareness to the “affordable housing” crisis in Atlanta and to provide an invaluable opportunity for three deserving Atlanta residents to enjoy free rent for the entirety of 2024.
The full free rent campaign is outlined at www.freerentatl.com.
In the face of a burgeoning national crisis of over $5 trillion in credit card, auto loan, and student debt, Roots recognizes the urgency of the situation. Compounding these challenges is the stark reality that the average renting family in Atlanta holds less than $650 in savings, leaving them precariously close to homelessness in the event of unforeseen emergencies. This issue is particularly pronounced in Atlanta, which regrettably ranks last in upward mobility.
This “Free Rent” initiative aims not only to spotlight these critical issues but also to tangibly impact the lives of three Atlanta residents in dire need. By showcasing personal stories and testimonies, Roots seeks to put a human face on these financial struggles, making them relatable to the wider community.
About Roots --
Roots is a privately held Real Estate Investment that is registered with the SEC as a REG-A fund, allowing it to accept investment from both accredited and non-accredited investors. It's trademarked "Live in it Like You Own It"Ⓡ program is the first of its kind. Roots is commercially motivated, and community inspired and is designed to be a sustainable, non-concessionary "impact investment" portfolio that allows its residents to build wealth with little risk by allowing them to "Own While You Rent"™. To learn more about Roots please visit www.investwithroots.com
Larry Dorfman
Roots Investment Community
+1 404-732-5910
Ldorfman@investwithroots.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok