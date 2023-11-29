More than $3.7 million awarded for 19 Illinois recreational trail projects

SPRINGFIELD - More than $3.7 million has been awarded for recreational trail development projects in 19 Illinois communities to help them meet the growing demand for improved trails and outdoor recreation facilities, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced today.





"Trail development projects contribute to safer transportation and improved recreation opportunities across Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This grant program helps us maintain these indispensable spaces for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy our state's natural beauty."





The program provides up to 80% reimbursement to local grant recipients for the cost of trail projects, with local sponsors providing the balance of the funding. Grants may be awarded for land acquisition, trail construction and rehabilitation, purchase of equipment for trail development and maintenance, restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail use, construction of trail-related support facilities such as parking and restrooms, and educational programs.





"These projects will help provide safe places for children and families, hikers, bike riders, and horseback riders to enjoy the outdoors," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which administers the federal Recreational Trails Program. "IDNR is pleased to partner with local governments to construct, improve, and maintain trails that benefit communities throughout Illinois."





The 19 projects were recommended for funding by the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council , which is overseen by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and is made up of representatives of statewide motorized and non-motorized user organizations, state agencies, organizations involved in greenways and trails, and metro-area greenways and trails coalitions.





This year's recommended Recreational Trails Program grants and projects are:





Motorized projects





Freeport Park District - Jane Addams Trail improvement project, $200,000

Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs - snowmobile trail maintenance and operations, $158,400

Jimmy Lowry - acquisition of The Cliffs in LaSalle County, $612,000





Non-Motorized projects





City of Carbondale - Cedar Lake multi-use trail, $200,000

Champaign County Forest Preserve - Lake of the Woods bike trail renovation, $200,000

Cook County Forest Preserve District - Tinley Creek paved trail improvements, Black Spur, $188,000

City of Crystal Lake - Three Oaks Recreation Area, $200,000

Decatur Park District - Scovill Park West trails improvement project, $200,000

City of East Peoria - Camp Street Trail, final phase, $200,000

Trail Recreation Effingham County - Phase VI-C, $200,000

Village of Germantown Hills - Village Park trail extension, $200,000

Kane County Forest Preserve District - Big Rock Forest Preserve trail improvements, $200,000

City of Lockport - Eighth Street pedestrian bridge replacement, $200,000

Manhattan Park District - Round Barn Farm trails, $200,000

The Land Conservancy, McHenry County - Thompson Road Trail System, $192,200

City of Rock Island - Hodge Park Community Recreation Trail, $44,800

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Allerton Park bike trail, $130,110

City of Waukegan - Michigan Trail trailhead amenities, $40,000

Woodridge Park District - New bike trail through Hawthorn Hill Woods, $200,000