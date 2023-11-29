Calgary’s tech companies to watch revealed at Launch Party 2023

Region fast becoming one of the world’s most exciting global tech hubs

Three Calgary-founded startups, including an AI automotive data and deal-flow company; a machine learning, AI-powered clinical dental patient care startup; and a temperature-control smart-building technology system for small to mid-range businesses, took home top accolades during Launch Party 2023, the largest technology startup celebration of the year in Calgary.

Spearheaded by Platform Calgary, Launch Party 2023 took place on Nov. 23 at the Big Four Roadhouse. The event capped off Innovation Week which brings together thousands of people to attend activities hosted by partner organisations across the city to learn, connect and celebrate tech and innovation.

The annual celebration is especially on the radar of keen investors, entrepreneurs, government and those in the region engaged with Calgary’s vibrant technology sector. It’s a time to discover and celebrate Western Canada's latest founders, companies and innovations.

Platform Calgary President and CEO Terry Rock says the city is fast becoming one of the world’s most exciting global tech hubs.

“Launch Party has been taking place since 2010, featuring hundreds of Calgary’s most promising tech startups. Calgary’s tech sector is enjoying an emergence on a global scale, setting records for venture capital attraction and in supporting companies that are making meaningful contributions to the local economy,” says Rock. “Launch Party and Innovation Week celebrated a remarkable community that will transform Calgary for decades.”

TOP TEN STARTUP LIST 2023

Each year, ten Calgary-based startups are showcased at Launch Party, of which three receive standout awards (Alumni Choice, Alex Raczenko Pitch Award, and the People’s Choice Award). This year’s awards went to:

The Alumni’s Choice Award was won by AITHR Automotive Intelligence, an intuitive, easy-to-use AI-powered car searching software that instantly scans inventory to optimize deal structuring and enhance the buying experience. (AI tech for auto dealerships that provides access to an extensive list of inspected vehicles and enables the quick deal flow required to service customers).

The Alex Raczenko Pitch Award went to OraQ AI, redefining dentistry by empowering dentists to deliver precision dental care while enhancing the patient experience. (a company that improves clinical patient care through leveraging AI and machine learning in dental).

The People’s Choice Award was won by ENA Solution, a durable, easy-to-use thermostat designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses that have not grown to the point of smart building control and were stuck using legacy and often wasteful technology.

These three join the impressive Top Ten Startup 2023 of which the remaining seven are:

Neobi is a market intelligence data solution providing real-time Canadian cannabis data analytics. Trusted by the top-performing teams, Neobi is providing a data solution that addresses their most pressing needs: which products are sold the most, and where?

Monark is an interactive, data-driven development and performance optimization platform transforming new and middle managers into tomorrow’s super leaders. By combining live mastery sessions with a robust, ML-powered platform, they’re delivering lasting behaviour change, higher engagement, and lower turnover.

MedEssist builds and deploys world-class clinical solutions, business tools, and a full-service technical support team to bolster independent pharmacies. Their digital infrastructure is solving public health and population-scale health challenges, serving nearly a million patients across Canada.

Huumans is an AI-powered financial service and accounting ecosystem changing perspectives on small business accounting and bookkeeping. With innovative processes and transformative tech powered by humans, they’re making it easier and more efficient for businesses to understand and manage their financial data.

Hempalta’s mission is to be at the forefront of the next evolution in agriculture by harnessing the immense potential of industrial hemp. They’re creating and producing a diverse range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products for a healthier and more sustainable future.

Digital Carbon Bank is providing a secure platform for standalone companies and joint ventures to efficiently manage digital emissions and carbon assets. They’re enhancing environmental and social responsibility, generating new revenue streams through emissions activities and improving overall corporate reputation and transparency.

Collegium Technologies Inc. is a fully-digital, data and AI-driven commercial real estate development management company. Their process and technology platform significantly reduces cost, schedule, and risk for commercial real estate developers, allowing them to achieve their financial, sustainability and affordability goals.

How Calgary’s annual Top Ten Startup List is chosen:

Calgary tech companies apply for the list yearly. They are then reviewed by a committee made up of past Launch Party alumni, founders and investors. To enter the competition, these companies must be in business for less than three years, show positive revenue, and have the potential for future growth. Alumni include big names like Propra, WaitWell, SkipTheDishes, StellarAlgo, Orpyx, Virtual Gurus, Red Iron Labs and others!

Innovation Week, powered by Platform Calgary, was made possible through the support of many generous sponsors, including the presenting sponsor, the University of Calgary.

Platform Calgary

Platform Calgary is an impact organization whose members are tech companies large and small, united in a vision of inclusive, innovation-driven prosperity for Calgary. Platform Calgary brings together the resources of Calgary’s tech ecosystem to help startups launch and grow at every step of their journey, from ideation through to scale. The focus is making all parts of Calgary’s startup ecosystem better resourced, connected, efficient and prominent. For more information about Platform Calgary, visit: platformcalgary.com

