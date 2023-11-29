Inside NYS Aging: Issue 22 (December 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 22 (December 2023)

Governor Hochul Appoints Dr. Ruth Westheimer as New York State’s Honorary Ambassador to Loneliness

Governor Kathy Hochul made a landmark announcement in November, appointing Dr. Ruth Westheimer as the nation’s first Ambassador to Loneliness. In accepting the honorary title, the iconic talk show host pledged to help New Yorkers of all ages address the growing issue of social isolation, which is associated with multiple physical and mental health issues, including cognitive decline, anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disorders, weakened immunity, Alzheimer’s disease, and premature death. "For decades, the public has turned to Dr. Ruth Westheimer as an authority with wide-reaching influence who spoke to us eloquently and candidly about issues that are fundamental to who we are and how we interact with one another in a complex world," said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. "I can think of no one better than Dr. Ruth Westheimer to connect with New Yorkers of all ages and help elevate the issue of social isolation, which is among our top public health challenges, albeit a hidden one. I applaud Governor Hochul for this bold and historic appointment. I also look forward to working with Dr. Ruth Westheimer to raise awareness of initiatives already implemented at the New York State Office for the Aging to combat loneliness and isolation, building on these successes across all ages." NYSOFA is working closely with the Governor's Office and sister state agencies on next steps in this important collaboration with Dr. Ruth to elevate the issue of social isolation and offer solutions for individuals of all ages. Look for more information soon. (See related story below.)