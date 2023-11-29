Inside NYS Aging: Issue 22 (December 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 22 (December 2023)

|
NYSOFA Co-Hosts 'Reach Out and Play' Intergenerational Events in Hudson Valley, Capital Region and North Country
Earlier this year, NYSOFA encouraged local agencies to join Ageless Innovation in sponsoring 'Reach Out and Play' events as part of a national initiative aimed at getting generations together for game play. Organizations took up the challenge. Over 100 events have been hosted statewide, with NYSOFA delivering recently released and re-imagined classic board games developed by Ageless Innovation and Hasbro to meet the needs and interest of older adults.
NYSOFA has been joining in the fun, co-hosting a three-day span of events last month in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and North Country.
Watch our video to see and hear some of the sights, sounds and action at one of these events, held at the Saratoga Senior Center.
Governor Hochul Appoints Dr. Ruth Westheimer as New York State’s Honorary Ambassador to Loneliness
Governor Kathy Hochul made a landmark announcement in November, appointing Dr. Ruth Westheimer as the nation’s first Ambassador to Loneliness.
In accepting the honorary title, the iconic talk show host pledged to help New Yorkers of all ages address the growing issue of social isolation, which is associated with multiple physical and mental health issues, including cognitive decline, anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disorders, weakened immunity, Alzheimer’s disease, and premature death.
"For decades, the public has turned to Dr. Ruth Westheimer as an authority with wide-reaching influence who spoke to us eloquently and candidly about issues that are fundamental to who we are and how we interact with one another in a complex world," said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. "I can think of no one better than Dr. Ruth Westheimer to connect with New Yorkers of all ages and help elevate the issue of social isolation, which is among our top public health challenges, albeit a hidden one. I applaud Governor Hochul for this bold and historic appointment. I also look forward to working with Dr. Ruth Westheimer to raise awareness of initiatives already implemented at the New York State Office for the Aging to combat loneliness and isolation, building on these successes across all ages."
NYSOFA is working closely with the Governor's Office and sister state agencies on next steps in this important collaboration with Dr. Ruth to elevate the issue of social isolation and offer solutions for individuals of all ages. Look for more information soon. (See related story below.)
NYSOFA Joins Senator Cleare to Raise Awareness of Social Isolation and NYSOFA Programs to Address it
The issue of social isolation is getting much-needed attention. In addition to Governor Hochul’s announcement of Dr. Ruth as the nation’s first Ambassador to Loneliness (see related story above), NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen last month also joined State Senate Committee on Aging Chair Cordell Cleare, state and local officials for a community event highlighting the serious impacts of social isolation on health and mental health, as well as programs and support services available through NYSOFA to help older adults affected by the “epidemic of loneliness.”
During the event, Director Olsen and Senator Cleare also presented animatronic pets to older adults as part of NYSOFA’s many initiatives to reduce social isolation. These initiatives include not only our animatronic pet project but also NYSOFA's partnerships to provide proactive companion technology through ElliQ, online classes through GetSetUp, ride-sharing services through GoGo Grandparent, video chat services through Pets Together, NYSOFA-sponsored screenings and community conversations on the social-impact film All The Lonely People, intergenerational game events with Ageless Innovation (see related story above), and more.
"Well before the COVID pandemic thrust this issue into the spotlight, NYSOFA and the aging services network realized the serious risk of social isolation for older adults as well as our role in addressing it," said Director Olsen. "Building on existing core services, NYSOFA began piloting a series of innovative solutions, many of which leverage technology, to connect people, provide companionship, and significantly reduce isolation and its consequences. We've also been collecting data on these programs – and the outcomes have exceeded our expectations."
A Reminder about MSP Renewals
The Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) is reminding income-eligible New Yorkers to enroll in the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) but also to renew their MSP when the time comes.
The MSP provides up to $7,000 in assistance annually to income-eligible New Yorkers. But beneficiaries are reminded to renew their MSP benefits every year, or else risk losing the assistance.
Those enrolled in the MSP will receive a letter when it is time to renew – usually about two to three months before benefits expire.
Help is available to walk beneficiaries through the renewal process by calling New York HIICAP for trusted, objective assistance at 1-800-701-0501.
Watch our video and share it with your community.
Winter Weather Workshop on January 11 Offers Information for Human Services Providers to Help Constituents
Winter energy fairs geared for the public are also coming in December to help income-eligible New Yorkers get winter assistance
New York State is holding another virtual energy information session for aging services providers and other organizations that provide community outreach. Join NYSOFA and partner state agencies on January 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The January session will provide organizations and community leaders with information to help their constituents prepare for the winter season. You'll learn about New York State programs and services available for low- to moderate income households, including energy efficiency, energy affordability and financial assistance, ways to reduce monthly energy bills through weatherization, services for older adults, consumer protections, and more.
Winter Energy Fairs in December
The January 11 program is geared for organizations that do community outreach, not for the public, but public information sessions are also coming soon on December 2 in Potsdam, December 9 in Amherst, and December 16 in Syracuse, with future dates expected in the Mid-Hudson region on January 20 and New York City metro area on January 27.
These upcoming winter energy fairs are free and open to the public. Individuals attending can learn more about assistance available for income-eligible New Yorkers to pay their home heating bills, weatherization programs, emergency assistance for individuals at risk of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off, and other winter assistance. The fairs will also highlight programs and services for older adults such as nutrition, transportation, and other community-based supports provided through offices for the aging.
For fair locations and general winter preparedness information, visit https://dps.ny.gov/winter.
Look for more information from NYSOFA later this month on winter weather safety tips and more.
Master Plan for Aging Town Hall Coming to Harlem on Dec. 6
NYSOFA and NYSDOH request further assistance publicizing statewide MPA survey
The next Master Plan for Aging (MPA) Town Hall will be in Harlem on December 6 at the ARC A. Philip Randolph Senior Center. Please help promote this event by sharing the flyer here as well as the registration links to attend in-person here or to attend online here.
This will be the twelfth MPA community engagement session held in locations throughout New York State and it will be the third in New York City. Please visit the MPA Community Engagement page for announcements about all upcoming programs, which are being organized to provide information about the MPA while offering an opportunity for the public to comment.
Keep Sharing the Master Plan for Aging Survey
As part of the MPA process, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) are seeking survey responses from older New Yorkers, persons with disabilities, and caregivers of older adults and persons with disabilities. See our press release here.
Please help NYSDOH and NYSOFA spread the word about this survey to encourage participation in the process. The survey is available online and in printable formats in 17 languages. It is due December 31, 2023.
Here's what you can do:
-
Share social media posts directly from the NYSDOH and NYSOFA Facebook and Twitter/X accounts here, here, here and here.
-
If you prefer to post your own social media, you can also download and share graphics here, here and here, and find caption messages here.
- Provide print copies of the survey at upcoming events or community hubs in your community and help facilitate the collection of printed surveys. Your organization can print surveys directly from the MPA website, or you can email MPA@health.ny.gov to request that paper copies be sent to you. PDFs of surveys in 17 languages are all posted to the MPA website here.
NYC (Harlem) Master Plan for Aging Town Hall
December 6, 2023
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
ARC A. Philip Randolph Senior Center in Harlem
108 West 146th Street
New York, NY 10039
Register to Attend In-Person
Register to Attend Online
Download the Flyer
Recognizing Universal Human Rights Month in December
Seventy-five years ago, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed a common standard of fundamental human rights for all in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This document asserted, for the first time, universally protected rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status.
Despite global acceptance of the UDHR nearly a century ago, society still struggles with historic inequities for marginalized populations, systemic racism, religious persecution, and discrimination in various forms – including ageism and age discrimination.
In her monthly column, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott reflects on Universal Human Rights Month in December, why it's important during a time of global conflict, as well as some tips and resources to overcome media overload and help to effect change.
SNAP-Ed NY: Eating Well on a Budget
NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY Nutrition Education for Older Adults provides monthly programming that we encourage you to share. Programs are led by Registered Dietitians who help people shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget.
Please watch and share the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, our monthly cooking demo featuring SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman. In November, Wendy prepares Tuscan Potato Skillet with Chicken
— comfort food for cold weather!
What's Cooking with NYSOFA shows older adults how to prepare inexpensive, healthy, and easy-to-make meals.
Visit our SNAP-Ed NY website to find archives of all of our nutrition content, including recent livestreams and more.
State Offers Free HIV Test Kits
World AIDS Day is December 1. Did you know that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of the people in the U.S. diagnosed with HIV were aged 50 and older in 2018?
In an effort to end the HIV epidemic and increase access to sexual health services, the New York State Department of Health is offering free HIV self-test kits to eligible New Yorkers. Please share this information with older adults in your community who could benefit.
Eligible participants will be emailed a discount code and instructions for redeeming a free HIV self-test kit. Participants who are ineligible will be referred to the AIDS Institute website for information on HIV testing and additional resources.
The HIV self-test information is available here.
Older Adults and Sexual Health
As a reminder, NYSOFA has a Guide on Older Adults and Sexual Health that is intended as a supportive resource for the New York State aging services network to promote sexual health as a part of healthy aging and to provide context around healthy aging and sex. You can find this resource on our website here.
NYSOFA Livestreams: Alzheimer's and the Holidays, Caregivers, ElliQ, Older Driver Safety
On November 16, NYSOFA presented a livestream on Alzheimer's and the Holidays. In it, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen joined Elizabeth Smith-Boivin of the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York to offer tips that can help caregivers adapt and make the most of holiday traditions for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. Please share this timely information to help caregivers in your community today.
NYSOFA has several other livestreams scheduled now through December, including programs on the following topics:
Web-Based Support for Caregivers
November 30
1 p.m.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
November is National Family Caregiver Month. NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen will speak with guests from Trualta, the team behind New York's Caregiver Portal. They'll discuss this web-based resource available to help support families building skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age.
ElliQ, A.I. and Older Adults
December 4
1:30 p.m.
Watch on YouTube
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics, maker of the ElliQ A.I. companion being made available to older adults in New York State through a NYSOFA partnership. They'll demonstrate ElliQ, how it works, share data outcomes on reducing social isolation, discuss new features of ElliQ, and other ways that A.I. is transforming the aging services field.
Older Driver Safety and DMV's CarFit Program
December 14
1 p.m.
Watch on YouTube
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen will be joined by Licet Gaveau and Rob Lopez from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, along with Donna Stressel from Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, to discuss older driver safety and, specifically, the CarFit program. The CarFit program is designed to help an older driver to determine how well an older driver currently fits their personal vehicle, highlight actions an older driver can take to improve the fit, and promote communication about driver safety and the ability to be mobile in the community.
