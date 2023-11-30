After 110 Years, Michigan Chandelier is Lighting Up a New Future
TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are approximately 1,000 companies in the US that have the distinction of being in business for over 100 years. Michigan Chandelier is one of them, having served Michigan for over 110 years.
"After 110 years in business, change can be hard, but innovation is the real challenge," said Ray Koopman, Michigan Chandelier's President. "To thrive in the current economic climate, we are working on industry-changing innovations."
Michigan Chandelier originally made light fixtures but had to pivot during World War II when metals became crucial for the war effort. Shifting from manufacturing, it became a supplier of electrical supplies and lighting to electrical contractors, builders, and retail customers.
"Today, we supply everything, starting from the electrical power pole outside to the lights inside," said Koopman. "Only 10% of our business is decorative lighting, and 90% is electrical equipment and commercial lighting. We are focused on developing industry-changing innovations. These innovations will revolutionize how builders and contractors acquire their electrical equipment and lighting."
As Michigan Chandelier works on these industry-changing innovations, it will close its Rochester lighting showroom on December 12th to prepare for a large sales event in late January. Michigan Chandelier will be bringing items from all its other locations to the Rochester showroom. The electrical supply counter in Rochester will remain open.
"We're on the brink of an exciting future at Michigan Chandelier, and it's all about partnering with our customers to help them achieve their goals," said Koopman. "We have other significant changes coming, including a name change that will better reflect our new business model and a new design center."
About Michigan Chandelier
Michigan Chandelier has been serving Michigan since 1913 and provides electrical supplies and light fixtures. Its four locations are in Troy, Novi, Southfield, and Rochester. To learn more, go to www.michand.com or contact Ray Koopman at (586) 747-6803.
Ray Koopman
