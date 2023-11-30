Fortress Tax Relief Has Been Resolving Tax Debt In North Dakota Since 2003
Specialized tax relief services available for North Dakota residents facing substantial back taxes.
We understand the stress and anxiety that comes with large tax debts”BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortress Tax Relief, a leading provider of tax resolution services, has been resolving tax debts in North Dakota since 2003, and offers specialized tax relief solutions to businesses and individuals who owe more than $10,000 in back taxes. North Dakota tax debts, both State and Federal are part of the company's commitment to providing comprehensive tax debt assistance across the United States.
Fortress Tax Relief's team, comprising experienced tax attorneys with over 60 years of collective expertise in tax law, offers tailored services to individuals and businesses in North Dakota. These services include Offers in Compromise, Abatement of Penalties, IRS Installment Agreements, Trust Fund Recovery Penalties, and other related tax resolution services.
The company recognizes the unique tax challenges faced by residents in North Dakota's major cities and is dedicated to providing targeted assistance in each area. Key cities such as Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, and others will benefit from Fortress Tax Relief's expertise in handling substantial tax debts. The expansion aims to alleviate the financial and emotional burden for those struggling with significant back taxes.
"We understand the stress and anxiety that comes with large tax debts," said Mike Zacha, Vice President of Fortress Tax Relief. "Our goal is to offer relief and a path to financial stability for those overwhelmed by these obligations. North Dakota's diverse economic landscape presents unique tax challenges, and we're here to provide effective solutions."
Fortress Tax Relief's approach involves personalized consultations to understand each client's specific situation and develop a strategic plan to address their tax liabilities. This client-centered methodology ensures that every tax resolution plan is customized to the individual's or business's unique needs.
Residents of North Dakota who are facing substantial tax debts can contact Mike Zacha, Vice President, for a no cost consultation. You will receive a detailed outline to better understand how to navigate your tax challenges effectively. For more information or to schedule a consultation, interested parties are encouraged to visit the newly launched section on Fortress Tax Relief's website dedicated to North Dakota tax solutions or you can all 877-777-7430 and mention this article.
Mike Zacha
FORTRESS TAX RELIEF
+1 877-777-7430
mzacha@taxfortress.com