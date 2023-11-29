Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare Chooses Enlitic’s ENDEX to Augment Their Radiology Business

Wake Radiology is looking to increase the capacity of their radiology team with artificial intelligence and data standardization

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic®, Inc. and Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare will deploy the ENDEX™ data standardization toolset to help improve their reporting workflows and increase the capacity of their radiologist team. Wake Radiology reports over 250,000 scans per year and will simplify reading workflows for more than 50 radiologists using ENDEX to standardize their medical imaging studies.



Enlitic is reimagining healthcare by reimagining intelligence. By focusing on solving workflow challenges and capacity issues that impact radiology efficiency, Enlitic's AI powered solutions directly influence how radiologists and radiology departments work. For example, ENDEX uses artificial intelligence to make hanging protocols work more consistently, helping to realize the promised ROI of PACS. As a result, workflow is improved, and valuable time is reclaimed by not only radiologists but PACS Administrators, I.T. managers and technologists.

"Enlitic has changed the game when it comes to data standardization of medical images," says John Marshall, COO of Enlitic. "How we impact the radiology department is just the first step towards bigger and better revenue opportunities for providers and Wake Radiology understands the long-term vision Enlitic is executing. Together we are collaborating on delivering on that future."

Wake Radiology’s leadership in outpatient imaging for over 70 years has led them to introduce subspecialized radiology to the community, often leading the way with innovative technologies such as 3D mammography and artificial intelligence.

"Wake Radiology has always had one eye on the future in order to provide the best service we can. Addressing the challenges with workflow in the radiology department using ENDEX will give us a distinct advantage and address issues the industry has faced for years." says Matt Dewey, Chief Information Officer at Wake Radiology. “This is the next step in our adoption of artificial intelligence and will fit into our unique reporting workflows. Collaborating with Enlitic to meet our needs is one of the benefits we are seeing in working with Enlitic."

ABOUT WAKE RADIOLOGY UNC REX HEALTHCARE

Founded in 1953 by Albert M. Jenkins, MD, FACR, Wake Radiology is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. Since then, Wake Radiology has expanded to include more than 50 subspecialty radiologists at 14 locations throughout the greater Triangle. We offer 3D mammography at multiple locations throughout the communities we serve. Wake Radiology was the first to introduce numerous methods of imaging, including AI technology, and subspecialized radiology to Wake County. To learn more, visit WakeRad.com.

ABOUT ENLITIC

Enlitic focuses the power of artificial intelligence into data management and interoperability applications, enabling effective administration, processing, and sharing of patient data throughout the healthcare enterprise. Enlitic standardizes, protects, integrates, and analyzes data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that improves clinical workflows, increases efficiencies, and expands capacity. Book your appointment at RSNA today!

For more information about Enlitic, please visit www.enlitic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

David Wilson

dwilson@enlitic.com