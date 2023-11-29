Driscoll cuts ribbon to new clinic in Rio Grande Valley near upcoming hospital

Edinburg, TX, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll, a nonprofit pediatric healthcare system, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a Quick Care clinic in Edinburg, Texas.

It is Driscoll’s second Quick Care clinic in the Valley, and near Driscoll’s upcoming pediatric hospital, Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley. The new hospital will be the first freestanding designated children’s hospital in the Valley, a medically underserved region of Texas that faces a pediatrician shortage.

Driscoll President/CEO Eric Hamon and Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley President Matt Wolthoff joined attendees inside the clinic to officiate the ribbon cutting and speak to Driscoll’s growing presence in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It is the perfect community clinic. We encourage parents to visit even if they are stressed about something small, something that is probably nothing at all. Part of our commitment to pediatric care is making sure parents feel comfortable. This Quick Care is another notch in our commitment to something larger in the Valley and Texas. We will continue to prove our action-first commitment to pediatric healthcare next year when we open Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley,” said Driscoll President and CEO Eric Hamon.

The Quick Care offers treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, such as flu-like symptoms or small cuts that may require stitches.

“Building the Valley’s first freestanding designated children’s hospital is the next step in Driscoll’s commitment to caring for even more children in South Texas. Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley will open in 2024 with 119-pediatric beds. The state-of-the-art hospital will be staffed by more than 700 employees and offer inpatient acute care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It is truly a historic moment in healthcare for the Valley,” said Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley President Matt Wolthoff.

Driscoll’s latest Quick Care benefits the community with prompt treatments and a local medical staff. The clinic will be open late until 11 p.m. and is located at 2821 Michelangelo Dr, Suite 101, Edinburg, TX 78539.

###

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for kids in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Soon, we’ll open Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, providing more access to care for kids in the region.

Attachment

Fernando Ramirez Driscoll Children's Hospital (361) 694-4713 Fernando.ramirez@dchstx.org