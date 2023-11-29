Cumulus Podcast Network to Provide Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement Through Barometer

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announced today that the Cumulus Podcast Network will now provide brand suitability and safety measurement across the Cumulus Podcast Network through Barometer.



Barometer provides brand-suitability measurement and contextual targeting unique to the podcast space. The team built an AI engine to analyze podcast content and report on content suitability based on the GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) framework as well as contextual targets in alignment with the IAB content taxonomy 3.0.

Marketers and media agencies are now able to review podcasts to ensure they meet their brand’s safety and suitability standards. Brands are also able to monitor their ad-buys during and after the campaigns to ensure their standards are being upheld.

“As a top-ten podcast network, the Cumulus Podcast Network is leading the podcast industry to drive advertiser confidence through the adoption of independent, third-party brand-safety measurement” said Tamara Zubatiy, co-founder and CEO at Barometer.

“We are proud to provide Barometer’s transparency and accountability to the marketplace,” said David Cohn, Senior Vice President, Sales and Digital Partnerships at Cumulus Media’s Westwood One. “Brand marketers now represent 61% of U.S. podcast revenue. Advertisers deserve a brand-suitability solution that is designed for the unique attributes of podcast content rather than the legacy systems that were designed for display and online video.”

“Podcast ad revenue continues to grow exponentially as the medium is proving effective for a variety of marketing objectives,” said Lauren Russo, EVP Managing Partner, Innovation & Performance Audio, at Horizon Media, “With new brands investing in podcasting monthly, there is growing need for third-party podcast brand safety and suitability tools to ensure the brands we represent are showing up in safe environments. Horizon carefully develops media plans / buys in accordance with industry and platform brand safety and suitability standards adhering to client marketing priorities and objectives.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Barometer

Barometer is an AI-powered brand suitability and contextual targeting solution for podcast advertising. Our patent-pending, AI Brand Integrity Cloud uses natural language processing to analyze podcasts based on industry standard taxonomies including the IAB Content taxonomy 3.0 for contextual targeting and the Global Advertisers for Responsible Media’s (GARM) Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Framework. Our solutions drive radical transparency across the entire audio ecosystem building trust between the buy and sell sides to usher in a new era of scale and maturity in podcast advertising. http://www.thebarometer.co

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com