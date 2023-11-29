Submit Release
Anglers are reminded to turn in Lake Pend Oreille fishing logbooks by Dec. 10 for a chance to win prizes and swag

If you’re fishing on Lake Pend Oreille, please keep your eye out for tags located in the backs of rainbow trout. Each tag has a unique number printed on it, as well as a phone number, URL and reward value (on select tags only).

Tags can carry reward values of $25, $50, $100 or $200, so cross your fingers in hopes of catching that big reward fish!

If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game.

For full details on the tagging study and how you can participate, check out this link.

For more information on fisheries in Lake Pend Oreille, check out our LPO Fisheries webpage.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about the angler science program on Lake Pend Oreille.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.

