Natasha Mutale’s Journey with PrEP at the Kantanshi DREAMS Centre in Mufulira

Natasha Mutale, a 23-year-old resident of Kantanshi township, is one of the 120 adolescent girls and young women whose life took a positive turn at the Kantanshi DREAMS Centre in Mufulira, Copperbelt Province. Married in 2019, Natasha and her husband faced a significant challenge when he received an HIV diagnosis in 2020.

“I struggled with the fear of contracting HIV from my husband; this strained our sexual relationship. We relied on condoms for prevention. The desire to have children added complexity to our situation,” she said.

Natasha explains that the thought of living as a discordant couple with her husband was so unpleasant that she never entertained the thought of seeking professional medical advice.

However, she recalls that things changed for the better when she enrolled in the DREAMS program at the Kantanshi Centre.

“The program offered me a safe space to learn about various topics, including effective methods of HIV prevention,” she stated.

Natasha added that her turning point came when a nurse conducted a focus group discussion on the benefits and adherence to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

“I was intrigued to learn more about PrEP and so, I approached the nurse, sharing my circumstances. The nurse provided counselling and emphasised the information discussed. On November 10, 2022, I tested negative for HIV and immediately started the PrEP program following guidelines,” she added.

She further explained that she sees a healthcare provider every three months for repeat HIV tests, prescription refills, and follow-up.

Natasha, now four months pregnant, has been an active PrEP user for over a year, serving as an inspiration for consistency in pursuing an HIV-free life.

She gives credit to the program for her transformation but also highlights its impact on her husband, whom she successfully encouraged to adhere to ARV treatment and scheduled hospital checkups.