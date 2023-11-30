Pinwheel Introduces Free Kids' Smartphone as a Holiday Gift
Parents can get a free Pinwheel Genesis phone for kids with the purchase of a quarterly or annual Caregiver Portal subscription during the holiday season
The Genesis is a great basic phone to start kids out on the right foot with personal technology, using the same comprehensive parent management tools as more expensive phones.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Pinwheel is bringing the gift of connectivity and peace of mind to families with an unbeatable deal on a smartphone designed for kids and managed by parents. The new Pinwheel Genesis, which regularly retails for $99, is available for free when you purchase a quarterly or annual subscription to the Pinwheel Caregiver Portal that helps parents guide their child’s digital life like they do in real life. Quarterly subscriptions are $49.99, while annual subscriptions are $164.99.
— Dane Witbeck, Founder and CEO, Pinwheel
The Pinwheel Genesis is an ideal first phone for kids. Its dual rear 13MP cameras, 8MP selfie camera, and quad-core processor allow kids to capture important moments in photos and videos. The matte glass back adds a touch of sophistication and elegance, unlike the blocky designs of many phones made for kids.
“We’re excited to offer the same high-end parent management tools that more expensive Pinwheel phones have, only at a more affordable price,” said Dane Witbeck, Founder and CEO of Pinwheel. “The Genesis is a great basic phone to start kids out on the right foot with personal technology.”
Parents can manage all aspects of Pinwheel phones in the Caregiver Portal, including:
- Set up a Contact Safelist to allow only approved numbers to call or text the child.
- Choose from more than 1,000 vetted apps with in-depth safety ratings in the App Library.
- Make contacts and apps available or not based on time of day, along with limiting time on specific apps.
- Monitor text messages and call history without taking the device from the child
"Pinwheel is dedicated to helping parents guide their children to become independent adults who have a healthy relationship with technology,” Witbeck said. “We’re thrilled that our holiday promotions will extend our reach to more families.”
This Free Phone with subscription offer is available only while supplies last. To learn more and take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit https://www.pinwheel.com/kids-phones-holiday-sale.
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel offers smartphones providing kids with the features and functions they want, like texting and fun apps, along with age-appropriate guardrails (no browser or social media) and parental monitoring tools that encourage healthy technology habits from the start. Unlike adult phones that connect kids to the open internet with confusing and thin parental controls, or other kid phones with very limited functionality and apps, Pinwheel allows parents to customize the settings to meet their child’s current needs, then unlock features and nearly 1,000 apps as their child grows into an independent young adult who manages technology well. For more information, visit www.pinwheel.com.
